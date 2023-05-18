Philadelphia Police and the District Homicide Non-Fatal Shootings Unit announced the arrest and arraignment of 22-year old Joel Martinez, yesterday.
Martinez is alleged to have shot three people, on June 12, 2022, outside of a hookah bar in the 300 block of Westmoreland Street. He is also alleged to have pistol-whipped a transgender victim, after shouting slurs and is being held of $3 million bail.
Martinez was arrested on a long list of charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, violations of the UF Act, possessing an instrument of crime and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. All three victims survived the June 12, 2022 shooting in Kensington.
The shooter was on probation in New Jersey at the time of the incident, according to authorities. After the shooting in Kensington, there was a warrant for his arrest, in Philadelphia, he was aware of that warrant and he was a fugitive. He avoided arrest for about six months, but he was finally extradicted from Camden, New Jersey.
"We have cooperation in this case, we have witnesses, we are not going to lose him and we will hold him acountable," said Philadelphia Police Department Captain James Kearney.
The D.A's is also investigating the shooting as a hate crime because Martinez uttered slurs before he assaulted the transgender victim. According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, since the hate crimes statute was very narrow, they may make the charge under a city ordinance.
Kelly Burkhardt, the Philadelphia D.A.'s office's LGBTQ+ Liason, said the amount of violence involving in shooting a gun at someone and than pistol-whipping them, afterward, is disgusting. She referenced a statement from the survivor of that pistol-whipping who had to be hospitalized, afterward:
"I can peacefully now put my head down at night and sleep again," it reads. "I've had night-terrors since it happened, and lots of counseling. Now, I feel peace knowing I will no longer have to walk around looking over my shoulder, wondering if someone is going to cause harm to me. I am thankful, by the grace of God."
Hate crimes are on the rise and it's about 24% when you combine with the LGBTG+ community, said Burkhardt.
Kendall Stephens, a social worker and a member of the Philadelphia D.A.'s office LGTBTQ+ Advisory Committee, thanked the D.A''s office "for making sure justice was served... We will not tolerate anyone attacking our community. If you think there will be no legal consequences -- you are wrong!"
According to Burkhardt, in November of 2020, the D.A.'s office created LGBTQ+ arrest identification sheets to better keep track of crimes against transgender people. In the last few years they have noticed more crimes than usual on this group, involving guns and involving assault.
She encouraged members of the transgender community to use "an abundance of caution," to follow a "pop-up plan or follow a buddy system... The D.A.'s office worked tirelessly on this case. If you have been a victim of crime, come forward."
