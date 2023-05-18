hookah bar

Philadelphia police on the scene, outside a hookah bar in Kensington, last June, after a shooting that left three people injured. --Photo CBS

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia Police and the District Homicide Non-Fatal Shootings Unit announced the arrest and arraignment of 22-year old Joel Martinez, yesterday.

Martinez is alleged to have shot three people, on June 12, 2022, outside of a hookah bar in the 300 block of Westmoreland Street. He is also alleged to have pistol-whipped a transgender victim, after shouting slurs and is being held of $3 million bail.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.