In 2018, Blue Star Recycling opened what it called a used shingle landfill and recycling center along South Central Expressway in Dallas. The company promised not to store over 280 tons of waste for more than a week at a time, according to local organizations.

Blue Star Recycling reported an estimated 50,000 tons of used shingles and another 10,000 tons of shredded shingle dust at the site. The debris, which comes mainly from roofing projects, has remained in a towering pile since early 2018, the groups said.

Neighbors have complained of air pollution, noise, and odors. They also cite respiratory problems they say started only after the company began operating. Yet, Earth Day has come and gone three times since the company began piling onto what the groups have dubbed Shingle Mountain – a collection some estimate to be 100,000 tons of hazardous waste.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price wrote a letter in 2019 criticizing both the state and the city of Dallas for letting the site get so out of hand.

Resident of the Flora Farms neighborhood have joined several groups including Downwinders at Risk, Joppa Freedman’s Township Association, Southern Sector Rising and Earth Day Action in seeking action. They have been vocal in noting the health hazards and calling for the waste’s removal.

Citing the permit to allow the site in the predominantly Black and Hispanic area as well as the negligence in removing the waste in a timely manner, they have leveled accusations of environmental racism.

In July, Marsha Jackson, founder of Southern Sector Rising, filed a lawsuit against the city, the company and land owners for failing to remove the mountain of shingles and waste.

Recently Southern Sector Rising gave the city until Oct. 1 to clean up the shingles before proceeding with further action.

On Sept. 10, Mayor Eric Johnson announced that the city would begin removing the mountain of waste.

“We are moving forward with the removal of the site known as ‘Shingle Mountain.’ A request for bids from contractors was issued today,” the mayor said in a media release.

“This issue has been in litigation since I became mayor, and I have been limited in what I could say publicly. I am pleased to see the cleanup of this environmental injustice moving forward. Our city is not a dumping ground,” Johnson noted.

While some environmental activists are hopeful about the city’s clean-up project, others remain doubtful.

“Maybe you think the crisis at Shingle Mountain is over,” Jim Schermbeck of Downwinders at Risk wrote in an announcement. “Despite new movement and statements, there’s still been no timeline announced by the city of Dallas for a clean-up, so we remain skeptical.”