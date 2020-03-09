Sheila R. Brown, a retired Naval Aviation Supply Center supervisor, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was 72.
She was born on March 19, 1947, to the late Mary Robinson. She was one of four children. She graduated from William Penn High School.
While working at the Naval Aviation Supply Center, she enrolled in a computer science program. She worked her way up to a supervisory position and retired after 37 years of service.
Brown ventured into entrepreneurial pursuits in addition to working full-time. She became licensed in real estate and took joy in helping people realize their dream of home ownership.
Brown went on to take a cake decorating course and started baking cakes for baby showers, housewarmings and weddings.
Decorating with balloons became another business pursuit. Her business was named Balloonski. She was known for her ability to personalize her creations.
Brown loved family and bowling. During the holidays, several generations of her family visited her home to play games and participate in karaoke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Brown, and siblings, John Robinson and Mary Fuller.
She is survived by: her son, Daniel “Peanut” Davis of Pennsylvania; daughter, Verzeldra “Bunny” Jacobs of Delaware; son-in-law, Ted Jacobs; daughter-in-law, Angela Davis; grandchildren, Michael, Darien, Ted Jr., Daniel Jr., Verzeldra and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Samari, Jackson and Zachery; sister, Wanda Robinson; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 10 at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Namaans Road, Wilmington, Delaware. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.
Walter R. Sabbath Jr. Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
