SEPTA media relations spokesperson, John Golden, said the transportation authority is working with Philadelphia police to review camera footage to find whomever shot two passengers on the 33 bus, Wednesday.
Someone shot at the bus, which rides from center city at City Hall, through North Philadelphia. Shot rang out when it arrived at North 21st and Diamond Street about 3:30 pm. One person had a graze wound near the groin, and another was shot in the leg. Both were recovering at a nearby hospital.
Golden said that SEPTA buses are equipt with both exterior and interior cameras to counter crime. And they are doing more to ensure the safety of passengers during the latest wave of gun violence that has touched their buses and platforms.
"We have more than 200 SEPTA transit police officers who patrol the system and we have a new class of 22 graduates will join them in a short while," said Golden.
"We also have a protocol that is in use," in case of emergencies, he said. "Our operators know what to do when an emergency occurs. They are to find a safe place for the bus. They call a dispatcher. And they let passengers exit in a safe area. The dispatcher is in constant contact with operators and are in direct contact with SEPTA Transit Police."
Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia police department's office of media relations, said they have no suspects at this time.
While, there have been some serious crimes on SEPTA platforms in the last year or two, some recent and less common incidents have affected city bus lines.
In February, 2023, bus driver Chris DeShields was commended by Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle, when he drove his bus in front of an attempted car-jacker, disrupting his getaway efforts. For his quick-thinking, he was invited to be Boyle's guest at President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.
Close to Christmas, last December, the 23 bus that runs from the Philly Fashion District area to Germantown, was hit by gunfire. Thankfully, no one was hurt, when someone shot at the bus near Germantown and Lehigh Avenues.
Shortly before that, on November 23rd of last year, Quinzel Kane, 35, was shot in the arm while sitting on the 56 bus at three in the morning, near Torresdale Avenue in Frankford.
The father of three's life was saved when the bullet went through his arm and then struck the inhaler in his breast-pocket, miraculously shielding his heart. He was able to recover in the hospital.
Crimes on SEPTA trains and vehicles has led to some controversial discussions about the need for a SEPTA crimes division within the Philadelphia D.A.'s office. A bill calling for a Mass Transit Special Prosecutor, went to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee earlier this month.
