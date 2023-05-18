SEPTA bus shootings

Shooting on the route 33 bus. SEPTA police reviewing camera footage in search of shooter who injured two passengers. --ABC photo.

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

SEPTA media relations spokesperson, John Golden, said the transportation authority is working with Philadelphia police to review camera footage to find whomever shot two passengers on the 33 bus, Wednesday.

Someone shot at the bus, which rides from center city at City Hall, through North Philadelphia. Shot rang out when it arrived at North 21st and Diamond Street about 3:30 pm. One person had a graze wound near the groin, and another was shot in the leg. Both were recovering at a nearby hospital.

