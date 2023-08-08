A SEPTA bus driver has resigned his position Monday after the gun he carried was stolen while on duty Sunday night.
The employee carried the bag with a gun while driving the Route 39 bus Sunday evening. After leaving the bag in the bus on a break at the 33rd and Dauphin Bus Loop, he returned to find the bag was stolen.
SEPTA operators are not allowed to carry guns in vehicles. Doing so is grounds for termination. The operator was barred from work after reporting the gun missing and resigned the next day.
The resignation comes one after another SEPTA employee caused a trolley to derail. The maintenance custodian was off-duty and collided with the Route 13 trolley Sunday morning in Kingessing. The driver was arrested after leaving the scene and then returning. She has been charged with multiple offenses, including driving under the influence.
SEPTA operators have faced increased violence from passengers, including threats with guns. A spokesperson for SEPTA said in a statement, "SEPTA has been working closely with the unions representing operators and other employees to enhance safety. For operators of buses and trolleys, we have added barriers on vehicles in recent years to give operators some added protection.
"We are also working on an effort to automate announcements notifying customers that they must pay a fare upon entry to the bus to lessen the need for operators to check and request fares. We are going to continue working closely with the unions on these and other efforts to enhance safety for operators and other employees."
A request for comment from TWU Local 234, the union that represents SEPTA operators and other frontline employees, went unreturned.
