With an estimation of 54.1 million people in this country over the age of 65, it has become increasingly important to ensure that technical devices, appliances and apps are more accessible for those aging at home.
Utilizing simple technologies can benefit both seniors and their caregivers and help to keep those who are aging safe in their homes.
Modern technologies such as devices and tools like the electronic caregiver, digital pill dispensers, smart smoke alarms and smart doorbells help to avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room or costly nursing homes, overall improving the quality of living.
Seniors Helping Seniors, is one of the many agencies and organizations in the area that care for the senior community in Philadelphia. The company helps provide in-home services for older individuals with locations nationwide and roots in Pennsylvania.
“For us adding the technology helped us with that goal of keeping the seniors safe at home,” said Jennifer Helin, a Seniors Helping Seniors franchise owner.
You may remember the phrase “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!” from a late 1980s LifeCall commercial. That system is still used by seniors today. It employs a pendant or wristband for the senior. If they have an accident, such as a fall in the bathroom, they can push the alert button to call for help.
There are now remote fall detectors that can be placed throughout a home to monitor motion. If a person falls, the proper authorities will be notified without the person having to push a button.
“We have added the electronic caregiver to our list of tools so that if we're not there, (and) somebody takes a fall, or goes out and maybe goes to Walmart and has a medical issue or a safety issue, or they're hiking, we like it because it goes anywhere with them,” Helin said. “You're not [walking] through a Walmart parking lot, messing with your purse, trying to pull your phone out. It's a press of a button and you're ready to go."
Applications like the electronic caregiver wraps around the organization’s services and protects that senior no matter where they are.
“It gives them safety but it also gives them medication reminders, activity reminders. And it helps with the communication with the family,” she said.
Family members can also log into the app to track and monitor their loved one’s location and medication doses.
“If they can't get in touch with mom, they can go and locate her on the app. And we can tell exactly where she is. There's also medication information and medical history on the app and all of that medical information will travel with them. So it has been a really nice rounding out of our services with modern technology. We really are protecting them no matter who's there or who's not there,” Helin said.
Helin and other caregiving agencies encourage seniors to use automated pillboxes.
“The automated pillboxes are things that we recommend when we go out to do an assessment,” Helin said.
“If we have any indication that the seniors may not be taking their medications properly. Either they're missing doses or maybe taking too many in which case that's a lot of times. This is when that comes in very handy,” Helin said.
Helin explains that some individuals will forget that they’ve taken their medicine and or go without medication thinking that they already took it.
“And that's obviously a problem. So the automated pillboxes will only allow you to take that one dose at the proper time so we recommend those a lot," Helin said.
Helin also recommends sensor and video doorbells for safety and even some automated devices for the doors.
“These are good for seniors who can’t come to the door or for some reason there's an emergency, it’ll alert the authorities or a family member can get into the door,” Helin said.
West Philadelphia native and president of the West Philadelphia Business Corridor, Jabari Jones recently piloted a tech initiative that specifically targets seniors throughout Philadelphia.
“The Safe Corridors initiative is really trying to prioritize the senior population, especially seniors that are living alone and in West Philly neighborhoods,” Jones said. “The safe corridor program is a grant that is funding free high grade security cameras in high crime areas across West Philly.”
Through this grant, 60 addresses will be selected every 30 days.
“The resident receives the installation of the camera, the hardware which is the actual camera device and a three year service warranty. Those cameras have a smartphone app attached to it so individuals can check the feed and can have access to it 24/7 and we also hard-wire the camera, if the resident is interested, directly to a TV or a computer monitor. So this way they can switch the TV on and see what's happening outside at any given moment,” Jones said.
Jones said he hopes that the installation of cameras for seniors will protect them from being victims of heinous crimes.
“One of the reasons why we created the program and we had that priority for seniors, is because I really want to look out for the seniors that are living alone, and some of them living in high crime areas and giving them a little more of a peace of mind and being able to know what's happening outside their house,” Jones said.
Ayesha Saboor lives in the Philadelphia area and cares for her 67-year-old father. She said that modern tech devices like automated pill dispensers and smart doorbells are helping to improve her father’s quality of life.
”I keep him safe by checking the phone and going through the app that we use for our Ring security system,” said Saboor. “It also enables me to go through the app to check in on him and talk to him through the mic that we’ve installed. And I can always talk to him and he talks back to me using the device, it even works when I'm out the house as well.”
“If anything goes wrong, they have a red emergency button that I can push and it’ll alert the authorities,” Saboor said.
The device also activates a siren that will go off in the home.
“I like it because it allows us to communicate from different parts of the house, and my daughter also uses it to remind me to take my medications, which is helpful,” said Lorenzo Saboor, Ayesha’s father.
Lorenzo Saboor also said that the cameras make him feel safer.
“I see people as they’re coming and going. I know who’s at the door and if I have a medical emergency I can alert my family immediately, with a push of a button," he said.
“I think what I've seen with technology and more than anything, was tools that help prevent the isolation and the loneliness, which became particularly profound during the pandemic,” said Howard Algeo, director of Business Development and Training for Seniors Helping Seniors.
Apple’s FaceTime app and Zoom, recently became more popular among seniors who wanted to engage with people that couldn’t visit due to COVID-19 or distance.
“These are really such crucial tools to keep people engaged. What emerged from the pandemic for seniors was that the greatest disease was loneliness," Algeo said. "When they have those kinds of technology tools that can help alleviate that particular disease. To me that really was a big step forward.”
