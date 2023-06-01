The Senate on Thursday approved a Republican-led resolution to strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive more than $400 billion in student loans.

The 52-46 vote, arriving a week after the House passed the measure and as the Supreme Court considers the legality of the relief plan, also would restart loan payments for tens of millions of borrowers that have been on pause since early in the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution also would prevent the Education Department from pursuing similar policies in the future.

