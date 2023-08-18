In March, DiverseForce was one of several companies to receive a $100,000 grant from the city Commerce Department, as part of its Most Diverse Tech Hub program, grant to train people for jobs in high-tech and high paying industries, such as AI and robotics. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Increasingly, the city has been building infrastructure for the life sciences for research and development to seek cures for diseases like cancer, at the Navy Yard, University City and at the old Budd Co. plant in Hunting Park.
In 2022, Ensemble/Mosiac, a joint venture that includes an African American firm announced a $6 billion investment into a redevelopment of the Navy Yard, which would include a 137,000-square-foot research and development life science laboratory. That same year, Longfellow Real Estate Partners said it planned to develop, finance and operate a $365 million, 455,000-square-foot life sciences building at 34th St. and Grays Ferry Ave. Now called Budd Bioworks, the former auto parts plant in North Philadelphia is a life science campus with 300,000 –square-feet of manufacturing space and another 150,000-square-feet of lab space.
This week, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said his office is supporting two Philadelphia-area applications for Tech Hub designations. One application is being led by Ben Franklin Technology Partners (BFTP), is focused on precision medicine and life sciences. The other application is led by Delaware Valley Biopharmaceutical Hub for Enterprises, Local Innovation, Commercialization, and Security, is focused on biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing jobs in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington areas.
The winners of the Tech Hub designation will be eligible for millions of dollars in funding for industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), computer chips, life sciences and robotics and would help create many high paying jobs. The concept of Regional Tech Hubs and Innovation Hub was created by the CHIPs and Science Act, which Casey helped to pass in 2022.
“The Tech Hubs program will jumpstart the growth potential of cities and communities ready to lead the global economy, simultaneously creating good jobs here at home while allowing the United States to take control of our own economic future,” Casey said. “A greater Philadelphia Tech Hub designation will utilize the region’s world-class life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries and spur innovation and entrepreneurship for decades to come.”
But Sulaiman Rahman, president and chief executive officer of DiverseForce, said his firm is focused on creating diverse talent, Black and brown talent that has been” underutilized and under trained in the tech space,” for the jobs of the future.
“It’s a great opportunity for the city and the state to grow the demand, but also to make sure that we are a diverse tech hub,” Rahman said. “They have to continue to widen the opportunity gap and that we can tap into those opportunities.”
In March, DiverseForce was one of several companies to receive a $100,000 grant from the city Commerce Department, as part of its Most Diverse Tech Hub program, grant to train people for jobs in high-tech and high paying industries, such as AI and robotics.
“We are committed to ensuring Philadelphia’s tech talent pool grows equitably to reflect the diversity of our residents. The PHL: Most Diverse Tech Hub initiative is now in its third year of investments to increase access, economic mobility and opportunity for all,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
“The work that we are doing is making sure that we can keep the supply or talent equal to the demand that hopefully we continue to build here in the city,” Rahman said.
In 2022, the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, (WPSI) joined with the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp, (PIDC) and Wister Institute, to create a 22-week paid “Biomedical Technician Training Program,” to provide workers for this growing industry.
“What we’re hoping to do is to become an exemplar of how you can do workforce equitably, inclusively, collaboratively, in a way that helps Philadelphians connect to high-quality jobs and supports the cell and gene therapy industry,” said Cait Garozzo, WPSI, managing director, at the time.
In addition, Wistar Institute, a non-profit, biomedical research organization in West Philadelphia, offers collaborative lab courses for students at Cheyney State University and also offers them paid internships that provide experience for students seeking careers in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related fields.
Providing STEM education and training to students in underserved communities starting in Kindergarten through high school and the post graduate education levels, along with workforce development is another major goal of the CHIPS and Science Act, signed in law by President Joe Biden last August.
This includes new research opportunity initiatives to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions primary through the National Science Foundation.
According to the White House, the legislation calls for a $52.7 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor (computer chip) research; $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, and $13.2 billion in research and development.
In addition, the law provides a 25% investment tax credit for capital spending to manufacture computer chips and related equipment.
All of this is designed to help the U.S. better compete with its global competitors such as China.
Today, the U.S. produces about 10% of the world’s computer chips, despite the fact that they were invested in America.
By contrast, East Asia is responsible for 75% of the world’s computer chip production.
