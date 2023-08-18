Sen. Casey supporting

In March, DiverseForce was one of several companies to receive a $100,000 grant from the city Commerce Department, as part of its Most Diverse Tech Hub program, grant to train people for jobs in high-tech and high paying industries, such as AI and robotics. SUBMITTED PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Increasingly, the city has been building infrastructure for the life sciences for research and development to seek cures for diseases like cancer, at the Navy Yard, University City and at the old Budd Co. plant in Hunting Park.

In 2022, Ensemble/Mosiac, a joint venture that includes an African American firm announced a $6 billion investment into a redevelopment of the Navy Yard, which would include a 137,000-square-foot research and development life science laboratory. That same year, Longfellow Real Estate Partners said it planned to develop, finance and operate a $365 million, 455,000-square-foot life sciences building at 34th St. and Grays Ferry Ave. Now called Budd Bioworks, the former auto parts plant in North Philadelphia is a life science campus with 300,000 –square-feet of manufacturing space and another 150,000-square-feet of lab space.

