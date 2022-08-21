Since this spring, art lovers and historians alike have come to the African-American Museum of Philadelphia (AAMP) to visit Derrick Adams’ latest body of work “Sanctuary,” which features nearly 50 pieces of mixed-media collages, and sculptures. The exhibit, inspired by “The Negro Motorist Green Book” published by Victor Hugo Green, illuminates the experience of Black American travelers as they sought safe destination spots during the mid-twentieth century. Adams’ work currently resides at AAMP and leaves on Aug. 28, so curator Dejay Duckett wants to make sure if you haven’t seen it already, now’s the time.
“I went to see the exhibition at the Museum of Art and Design in New York and I was so blown away by it. I immediately thought, if we could get this at AAMP, it would be so amazing.
“There’s so many layers of significance in the exhibition. Adams took a lot of his influence from “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which was created by Victor Hugo Green and his wife Alma, [who] was also very instrumental. He started the Green Book in 1936 as a guide for Black motorists to safe places and safe spaces when traveling on the road. And this was extremely important in the mid 20th century, when travel was some part of the American dream. And this was something that Black communities did, it was just a normal part of Black life; and leisure was a part of Black life. And I think Derrick Adams was really interested in thinking about that, through his work,” Duckett said.
Adams’ exhibit examines Black leisure and travel as a revolutionary mode of resistance. Often, the general consensus stands as art is born out of strife and suffering. While this may be true for other bodies of work, Adams balances the duality of joy and trauma by highlighting the historical necessity of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” as well as the bliss that comes from recreation. Or as Duckett put it, the mundane.
“It’s the mundane things that are part of life, that for Black people, can be a form of resistance such as existing, living, traveling, enjoying one another. When we make the decision to do this, regardless of Black trauma — we still embrace joy — radically. The exhibition touches so many points. I think Derrick Adams was really aware of wanting his art to reflect the totality of the Black experience. Because there’s so much that we miss when we only focus on the trauma.” Duckett explains.
Adams’ exhibit is an immersive experience that beckons audiences to re-imagine Black travel and leisure with the relevance of the Green Book in mind as his work challenges narratives of how Black people existed in the mid-twentieth century. Adams offers visitors a chance to better understand the Black experience through a means of appreciation and joy.
“Derrick Adams was way ahead of the curve and thinking about themes of respite, and leisure and radical joy. These are things that we all need, especially after the past two years that we’ve had. I think [his] work makes a conscious decision to bring together a community of Black people to experience this work in Philadelphia. It’s just so exciting. And the work is so revolutionary. I think Adams’ practice of radical Black joy as a tool for resistance and survival, is so powerful and I think everyone can really relate to that” Duckett said.
