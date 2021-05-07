Second Church of Germantown
6459 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 849-0257
(646) 558-8656
Services are held on Zoom every Sunday at 11 a.m. Zoom address is Meeting ID: 792 871 956 and the Passcode is 380063.
Epiphany class
Meeting ID: 269 982 3764, Password: 0brsm9
www.secondbaptistchurchofgermantown.org
