BALTIMORE — Second Chance Inc. is making good use of the extra space in its 250,000-square-foot retail warehouse.
The Baltimore nonprofit corporation, which is known for selling reclaimed materials while providing job training to those that may have trouble finding employment, will be offering a section of its warehouse to local small businesses and organizations so that they can get more exposure.
“It’s just to cement the idea of community and community support especially during these difficult times,” said Chris DerDerian with Second Chance Inc.
They call it their Community Spotlight festival. Each month will have a theme and with February being Black History Month, it will feature Baltimore-based black artisans, business owners and community organizations.
“Any visibility like Second Chance is giving us—like your station is giving us — is greatly appreciated and necessary,” said Akos Sunday, the primary designer with Regal Clothes.
Sunday is set up just a few booths away from Black Women Build-Baltimore, a homeownership and wealth-building initiative that trains Black women in carpentry, electrical and plumbing.
“This is great, great exposure for us because we are relatively new so we want to see more Black women learn about what we do and apply,” Tonika Garibaldi, with Black Women Build, said.
Nina Ross is taking advantage of the festival to show off her custom cookie company, Nina’s Cookies Explosion.
“It’s really important to show local businesses because I think people want to support them more, they just don’t know where to find them,” Ross said.
