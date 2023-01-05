RICHMOND - A Maryland artist has been chosen to create a statue for the U.S. Capitol of the Black teenage girl whose defiance of the blighted conditions at her all-Black Virginia high school in 1951 helped end school segregation across the country.
The selection of Steven Weitzman – known for his sculptures of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass and former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry – to bring Barbara Rose Johns to life in bronze was announced Wednesday by the state's Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol. The Johns statue will replace the image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which represented Virginia in the Capitol for more than a century.
As a fiery 16-year-old, Johns orchestrated a walkout at Robert Moton High School in Farmville, which led directly to Davis v. Prince Edward County, one of the five cases considered by the U.S. Supreme Court in its landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in the nation's public schools.
In December 2020, the seven-member advisory commission nominated Johns to replace Lee as one of two historic figures representing Virginia in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (The other is George Washington.)
A few days later, the 700-pound likeness of Lee that had been planted in the U.S. Capitol since 1909 was transported to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, where it is now on display as part of the museum's Lost Cause exhibit.
The Virginia General Assembly later approved the Johns statue, allotting $500,000 to cover all expenses for the project.
The commission received proposals from 11 sculptors, one of whom – the only African American – dropped out, said Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The panel quickly settled on two as the most qualified: Weitzman, who works out of Weitzman Studios in Brentwood, Maryland, and Zenos Frudakis, a Pennsylvania artist best known for his "Freedom" sculpture in Philadelphia. The men were paid to produce maquettes – smaller-scale rough drafts to illustrate their visions for the work – and appear in person before the panel in July.
The panel was moved by Weitzman's presentation, Langan said.
"His passion not just for his own work but for his subjects is impressive," she said.
In 2013, Weitzman's statue of Frederick Douglass behind a lectern was installed in Emancipation Hall in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Weitzman was also chosen by the D.C. government to create a statue of former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, erected in 2018 outside the John A. Wilson Building.
Initially, Barry's former wife, Cora Masters Barry, expressed skepticism over the selection of Weitzman, a White man, to sculpt the former mayor. Yet he soon won her over by including her meaningfully in the creative process and accurately capturing Marion Barry's essence, she told a Washington Post reporter at the time.
The statue of Johns will be particularly challenging, as the panel stipulated that she be depicted as a teenager – both to capture the historic moment and inspire other youths – and there are only two photographs of her at that age. She died of cancer in 1991 at the age of 56.
At the meeting, one of her brothers expressed deep misgivings about the way Virginia had depicted his sister in the past – as the central figure in a statue on the grounds of the state capitol building in Richmond and in a portrait that at one point hung in the governor's mansion.
In the first, her nose was widened, Robert Johns said. In the latter, the face resembles that of the live model who sat for the portrait. He requested that the committee include the family in the full approval process for the new statue.
"I would like it, if my parents were alive, for them to be able look at that statue and say 'That's my daughter,'" said Johns, who was joined at the meeting by Barbara's brother, Ernest Johns, and sister Joan Johns Cobbs.
Weitzman responded by inviting the family to participate by visiting his studio continually, much as Cora Masters Barry did. He also offered to come to them.
"Because then I become the brush, the fingers, the tools for how you remember her," he said. "In the end, as far as I am concerned, it's not going to just resemble her. It will look just like her."
Next, Langan said, Weitzman will make another maquette for the Architect of the Capitol, which will need to be approved by that body as well as the joint congressional committee that manages National Statuary Hall.
While it typically takes an average of five to seven years from beginning to end to install a new statue at the Capitol, Langan said she is optimistic that much less time will pass before the Barbara Rose Johns statue is unveiled. The commission's request for the finalists to produce the first maquettes should speed things along, she said.
"A year from now we might be looking at an unveiling," she said. "If it were two years, I'd still be happy."
