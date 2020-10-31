A reliable computer and internet access

Students need a reliable computer that operates at a good speed and is able to handle a variety of different programs. This doesn’t mean you have to splurge on the latest and most expensive model, but you should be able to work with minimal issues. Your internet should also be reasonably fast and reliable, and it’s not a bad idea to come up with a few backup options for getting online if your primary connection is having issues.

A comfortable chair

Unlike in a traditional college setting where students tend to move from one classroom to another, you may find yourself sitting in one spot for a while as you engage in online learning. With this in mind, you should have a comfortable chair that you can adjust to the right level to see your computer easily.

A separate workspace

Carve out a separate school area with a desk and room for your binders, textbooks and other items. This will help you focus and get down to work more easily than if you were working on your couch or bed.

Any necessary software

The software you’ll need for online learning will probably be covered by Microsoft Office 365. UTEP lets students install the latest version of Office 365 on up to five personal computers and mobile devices, giving you access to programs such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote.

Earphones or earbuds

When you’re listening to a lecture, the people around you probably won’t want to hear it, whether you’re at home, in a library or at a coffee shop. Getting a set of earphones or earbuds will help ensure you don’t disturb those around you, and can also drown out outside noise to minimize distractions.

Printer and printer paper

Even though many assignments can be submitted online, you may want to print items for your records or to access offline. Printing a syllabus for each course and keeping it within easy reach also assists with organization.

Traditional school supplies

Much of your work will be done on the computer, but you’ll still want items such as pens, pencils, highlighters, binders and notebook paper on hand. Depending on the courses you take, you may also need to purchase textbooks and supplemental texts.

An online or paper calendar

Keeping track of daily assignments and ongoing deadlines throughout the semester is imperative to your online learning success. An online or old-school paper calendar will help you make sure nothing slips through the cracks.

A backpack

You may think you won't need a backpack for online school since you won't be going from classroom to classroom. However, owning a backpack with room for a laptop, books and other supplies will prove useful when you head to a study session with a classmate or move to another location for a change of scenery.