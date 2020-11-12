The School District of Philadelphia has reversed their initial plans and confirmed on a Thursday Zoom conference call that PreK-2 students will not attend school in a hybrid model by Nov. 30, an effort that would have included in-person instruction twice a week.

SDP Superintendent William R. Hite noted that the decision to suspend in person instruction is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and that an alternative date has yet to be set.

“It was primarily case counts, the increase in case counts both per 100,000 residents and the case counts of individuals who are testing positive. Those were increasing very rapidly and after having conversations with the Philadelphia Department of Health and the (CHOP) policy lab and others, we chose just to remain virtual because… the expectation was that those case counts would continue to rise at a rapid rate,” said Hite.

“We are sorry that we could not start on the 30th. There were about a third of the children whose parents indicated a desire to send them back at least two days a week. We are not going to be able to do that. I would ask for individuals to remain patient and flexible. And we acknowledge…it’s hard on individual families and most importantly children."

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, there is a “high risk of community transmission” with 50,536 cases and 1,901 deaths. In a Nov. 11 statement issued by the department, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley issued a strong warning against gatherings.

“Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, today the Department of Public Health reported that more than 50,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus. More important than that, daily case rates are rising quickly,” stated Farley. “Yesterday we reported the most new cases and today, the second-most ever. We are entering the most dangerous phase of this pandemic, and everyone—everyone—needs to take this seriously: stay away from others, and wear a mask.”

Hite declined to propose another date that in person instruction might begin, stating that the district is “relying heavily on the Philadelphia Department of Health, the PA Department of Health and the Children’s Hospital - particularly the policy lab’s advice” on when it’s safe for students to return.

I am disappointed we can’t get young people back in class. I’m one who subscribes to…that we can establish schools, which in many cases are not established in homes or in family gatherings, we can mandate certain things and set up certain structures that provide for more safety for children,” he said. “I am disappointed that we could not get our young people back. I wanted to get them back as quickly as possible.”

Responding to whether the district has noted a slide in student achievement, Hite said initial assessments show that results are where they “expected” them to be.

“The assessment measured where children would be based on where they should normally be after the first quarter. The English Language Arts (ELA) results are similar to where they have been in the past, at the first assessment period,” he stated. “These were the first assessments that were given. They are pretty much where we expected most of the young people to be.”

Hite added that he did not want to “quantify” the math results without input from the Office of Evaluation, Research, and Accountability (ERA) to avoid misleading on gains and declines in achievement.

As for teachers’ concerns of building safety, Hite said the district worked with the teachers’ and principals’ unions to develop guidance on necessary remediation.

“I don’t know who these individuals are who are saying buildings will never be safe but that is something that we’ve been working with PFT and the principals’ union, to create the criteria so everyone understands what is and needs to happen in buildings so that individuals will be returning.”

In response to various reports that he is under consideration for Secretary of Education in the Biden Administration, Hite said he has not been contacted.

“I don’t want to speculate. [I’d], naturally, give consideration to a request from the president-elect but I don’t want to work in hypotheticals and I have not been contacted,” said Hite. “I’m happy to be named as one of those individuals but I haven’t had a lot of time to focus on that.”

