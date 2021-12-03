The School District of Philadelphia, one of the largest school districts in the United States and the largest public school system in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is seeking a strong educational leader who is committed to transforming the education experience for the approximately 200,000 children who attend public school in the City of Philadelphia.
Opportunities and challenges
The Superintendent position offers an opportunity to provide leadership to a diverse urban school district and help the School District of Philadelphia meet academic achievement goals for all students.
To do this, the individual must be able to meet the following challenges and opportunities:
- The individual must be guided by the goals and guardrails monitored by the Board of Education and prioritize student achievement.
- Must be a champion of educational equity and implement anti-racist practices.
- Build, develop and empower the leadership team and leaders through the School District to uphold high standards of operations.
- Firm knowledge of the future of the classroom and innovative student learning methods.
- Encourage, embrace and nurture community partnerships.
- Build coalitions in a complex environment.
- Continue to lead the improvement of school buildings and facilities.
Knowledge, skills and abilities
Demonstrated knowledge of:
• Best practices in education in multiple educational contexts
• Evidence-based school management and school improvement practices
• Best practices in financial management of large government entities
• Best practices in operational management of large urban districts
• Current issues facing urban public education and public education in Philadelphia
• State and national best practices in district management
• The principles of educational administration
• Governmental statutes and regulations relating to district administration
Demonstrated ability to:
• Improve student outcomes
• Effect positive change across a large organization
• Build a strong, diverse and effective leadership team
• Design and implement large scale strategic plans with clear goals and objectives across a large and complex organization
• Translate data into performance improvement
• Work in partnership with diverse and multicultural communities to support vision and strategy
• Work in partnership with special needs communities and persons with disabilities
• Lead coalition building across political, business, and community organizations
• Communicate clearly, precisely, and with empathy and respect
• Foster a positive, nurturing learning environment, informed with a trauma focused approach
• Effectively represent an organization in a professional manner
• Work effectively within a system made up of many types of schools
