The School District of Philadelphia celebrated Autism Acceptance Month with its 13th Annual Autism Expo and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday at the district's headquarters, 440 N. Broad St.
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr., son of former Gov. Robert Casey, received the O'Brian Award for excellence. "Children with disabilities have boundless possibilities," Casey said. The O'Brien award is named for the former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Dennis O'Brien.
O'Brien, who also served on Philadelphia City Council from 2012 to 2016, is the founder of the Pennsylvania Legislative Autism Caucus. He is also known for organizing the Bureau of Autism Services within the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs. He sponsored a bill that was passed into law in 2008 that required insurance companies to pay for Autism treatment. He has also been a special advisor to Community Behavioral Health and continues to advocate for families across Pennsylvania.
Casey thanked "the parents, the educators, the activists, and the medical profession and so many others for the great support them give all of our children.
"Research shows that early intervention is key to ensuring that kids have the positive start they need at an early age." Casey said he supports a "robust investment for IVEA and programs that invest in early intervention for children with disabilities such as the Head Start Program. And I also understand the importance of creating a strong teacher workforce in the classroom... By investing in special education, we are investing in the boundless possibilities of children with disabilities."
O'Brien praised Casey for really listening to the Autism Task Force, reading their findings, getting it and championing it. "Bob Casey should be the majority leader in the U.S. Senate," he said. He also praised new Gov. Josh Shapiro, who he said "lives and breathes these issues."
Mayor Jim Kenney and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington, had heartfelt comments.
"This district serves over 3,700 students with autism" and other developmental disabilities, Watlington said. "We do our best to do it well and have an effective grade-level curriculum for each student." The schools chief said he has a first cousin and a nephew with autism, so he understands how important services are to families.
Watlington praised Kenney for "standing up for Philadelphia's working families" during his tenure as mayor, and for caring about a living wage and for increasing funding for public education. He said that Kenney promoted an accountable government "that works for all families, all children and all neighborhoods."
During his talk, Kenney thanked 35 vendors attending the expo that included CHOP's Center for Autism Research, Neur-Abilities Healthcare, the Pennsylvania State Police and McGraw-Hill, publishers of such special education books as "The Way I Feel," by Janan Cain and "Sammy, the Classroom Guinea Pig" by Alix Berenzy.
"Today is about connecting parents and caregivers with the support that can make a life-changing difference," he said.
"I want to recognize all of the teachers, including the recipients of today's awards for an outstanding job," Kenney added. "Inclusivity is embedded in the original promise of Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection."
Diamond Cheetum, a 2019 graduate of the Hill Street World Academy and Project SEARCH, for students with disabilities, was winner of this year's "Employee and PACK Award." Cheetum is employed by the office of Special Education and Diverse Learning, supports the Special District Team and participates in the Special Olympics. She also loves to crochet and has a popup shop in Germantown where she sells her hand-made items. She also sells pieces via her Instagram page.
"It is an honor for accept this award on behalf of myself and others," Cheetum said. "Thank you, Project Search, for giving me the opportunity to be a mentor."
Michael W. Andrews, formerly of the Office of Special Education and Diverse Leadership, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Andrews is the current local president of the Teamster's Local 502 and is a guest lecturer on topics related to special education at area schools.
Andrews said there is a traditional greeting among the Maasai of Kenya and Northern Tanzania in East Africa in which people ask "how are the children?" rather than "How are you?" or "How was your day?" That's because they're concerned about the next generation, so the response is, "The children are well — because if the children are well, the village is well.
"Our work is really all about our children and our students," Andrews said.
The Excellence in Autism Award went to 10th-11th grade teacher Ajenya Halla. She graduated from the University of Russia with a master's degree in economics and most recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a masters' degree in special education. She believes that every child learns at his or her own pace. "We do not compare and compete. We know the goal, and we grow everyday!"
Carter Fenwick, 6, is a kindergartener at the Greenberg School, who was one of several students with autism to give reports on famous people they admire. They received a standing ovation after their reports on scientist Albert Einstein; NASCAR driver Armani Williams; Breanna Clark, who won medals at the Para-Olympics in Rio; Tesla company owner Elon Musk; and Muppets creator Jim Henson.
