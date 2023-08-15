More than 700 new teachers and counselors will be working in the School District of Philadelphia for the 2023-2024 school year.

District officials celebrated the new hires Monday during the start of its new hire orientation. The weeklong program, which is held at School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Ave., prepares and supports new teachers and staff as they get ready for the new school year.

