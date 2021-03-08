These schools follow the first group of 53 schools that reopened for in-person learning today.
The list of these 45 schools include:
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
Abram S. Jenks School
Alexander Adaire School
Andrew Jackson School
Benjamin B. Comegys School
Benjamin Franklin School
Charles W. Henry School
D. Newlin Fell School
Delaplaine McDaniel School
Edwin M. Stanton School
Eleanor C. Emlen School
Ellwood School
Francis Hopkinson School
General George A. McCall School
General George G. Meade School
General Philip Kearney School
Hamilton Disston School
Haverford Center
Horatio B. Hackett School
James Logan School
Jay Cooke Elementary School
John B. Kelly School
John M. Patterson School
John Welsh School
Joseph H. Brown School
Kennedy C. Crossan School
Lewis C. Cassidy School
Louis H. Farrell School
Morton McMichael School
Philip H. Sheridan School
Potter-Thomas School
Rhawnhurst School
Robert B. Pollock School
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School
Rudolph Blankenburg School
Samuel Pennypacker School
Tanner Duckrey School
Thomas Holme School
Thomas M. Peirce School
Vare-Washington Elementary School
Widener Memorial School
William Cramp School
William D. Kelley School
William Dick School
William H. Hunter School
A cohort of new schools will come back each week until all pre-K to second-grade classes have returned. The goal is to have the return dates for all pre-K to second-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22. Each Monday, an announcement will be made regarding which schools will open the following week, teachers will return to those buildings on Wednesday, and students will return the following Monday.
The School District of Philadelphia has put in place multiple layers of safety including: mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff; rapid testing for students and staff; new classroom setups and signage for social distancing; touchless hand sanitizer stations; plexiglass partitions; maximum occupancy signs; enhanced cleaning protocols; and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.
