These schools follow the first group of 53 schools that reopened for in-person learning today.

The list of these 45 schools include:

A.L. Fitzpatrick School

Abram S. Jenks School

Alexander Adaire School

Andrew Jackson School

Benjamin B. Comegys School

Benjamin Franklin School

Charles W. Henry School

D. Newlin Fell School

Delaplaine McDaniel School

Edwin M. Stanton School

Eleanor C. Emlen School

Ellwood School

Francis Hopkinson School

General George A. McCall School

General George G. Meade School

General Philip Kearney School

Hamilton Disston School

Haverford Center

Horatio B. Hackett School

James Logan School

Jay Cooke Elementary School

John B. Kelly School

John M. Patterson School

John Welsh School

Joseph H. Brown School

Kennedy C. Crossan School

Lewis C. Cassidy School

Louis H. Farrell School

Morton McMichael School

Philip H. Sheridan School

Potter-Thomas School

Rhawnhurst School

Robert B. Pollock School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Rudolph Blankenburg School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Holme School

Thomas M. Peirce School

Vare-Washington Elementary School

Widener Memorial School

William Cramp School

William D. Kelley School

William Dick School

William H. Hunter School

A cohort of new schools will come back each week until all pre-K to second-grade classes have returned. The goal is to have the return dates for all pre-K to second-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22. Each Monday, an announcement will be made regarding which schools will open the following week, teachers will return to those buildings on Wednesday, and students will return the following Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia has put in place multiple layers of safety including: mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff; rapid testing for students and staff; new classroom setups and signage for social distancing; touchless hand sanitizer stations; plexiglass partitions; maximum occupancy signs; enhanced cleaning protocols; and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.

