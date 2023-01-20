Passtown Elementary is the last remaining segregation-era school in the Coatesville area of Chester County. With the exception of the school that was turned into a pizza shop, it is the only one that has not been demolished – at least not yet. But that could tragically change very soon.
Schooling is a Black thing. It's in our DNA. It was in Passtown Elementary School's DNA.
As pointed out by the international scholar, preeminent historian and prolific author Molefi Kete Asante during a Jan. 9, 2022, lecture, Africans were the first humans/homo sapiens on this planet beginning 300,000 years ago in the Nile Valley region of East Africa. Accordingly, Africa is the cradle of humankind.
It is also the cradle of education because the following are just a few examples of the hundreds of intellectual inventions, creations and discoveries from there: Algebra – Egypt/Kemet by Ahmes, 1500 BCE; Calculus – Egypt/Kemet by Tishome, 1500 BCE; Writing – Sudan/Nubia, 5000 BCE.
Fast forward to see education during enslavement in America:
- 1704 in New York City when America's first school for Blacks, a religious institution, was founded by members of the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel in Foreign Parts and named the school after their order;
- 1787 in New York City when the African Free School, America's first secular school for Blacks, was founded;
- 1798 in Boston when free Black parents organized a school for their children in the home Primus Hall, the of 42-year-old son of abolitionist Prince Hall, who founded Prince Hall Masonry in 1784;
- 1835 in Boston when the Abiel Smith School, America's first public school for free Blacks, was founded;
- 1837 when my alma mater Cheyney University – initially called the African Institute and then the Institute for Colored Youth, which also was America's first HBCU – was founded;
- 1870 in Washington, D.C., – when Dunbar High, America's first public high school for Blacks – was founded;
- 1854 when Lincoln University, America's first Black degree-granting institution, was founded.
By the way, Cheyney University and Lincoln University, like Passtown Elementary School, were all founded here in Pennsylvania.
As part of an enlightening interview, Toni Morton of the Hayti Historical Society (HHS) wrote the following to me on Jan. 18:
“I cannot overstate the cultural and historical significance of Passtown Elementary School to the Black community in Hayti (Valley Township, Pennsylvania). For 100 years – since 1923 – this school building has stood and stands today as a reminder of the brilliance and resilience of a unified Black community during the era of school segregation. The Passtown School building stands today in honor of ALL Black schools and ALL Black educators who encourage and nurtured Black brilliance. Many of our historic school buildings have been demolished, erased from sight as if they never existed. Passtown School stands not just for the Hayti community. It also stands as a visual representative of the value and the dignity of all Black schools that have been reduced to rubble. The Hayti Historical Society's mission is to ensure Our History and the work of Our Ancestors are not dismissed, nor forgotten, nor reduced to rubble.”
In an article written by HHS President Gerald Davis and published in the March 2021 edition of the Chester County Ledger, he noted:
“During the late 1800s, after the Civil War and the emancipation of 'slaves,' African-American settlements in the United States were often called Hayti or Little Haiti …. In the 1800s, a small community called Hayti … existed in Valley Township, in … Coatesville, Pennsylvania ….
"Valley Township School District built a new one-room Passtown School Building in 1923 … [and] as was stated in the Daily Local News of Sept. 10, 1923, 'PASS[TOWN] SCHOOL OPENS MONDAY - The new building to be devoted to the colored scholars of Valley Township will be opened on Monday next …. The building will greatly relieve the congestion in the schools of the township. The building is of stone and most imposing.' ”
Davis added: “During segregation, Passtown Elementary School, like many other Black schools, was a school by day and a community center by night. Because African- Americans were not permitted to participate in, to use, or to attend white activities or venues, the Black school and the Black church were the centers of the community, and all activities centered around those two institutions. Passtown School was the heart and center of the Hayti community.”
In light of that, there's no way African-Americans in and around Pennsylvania should allow this historic and cultural “school/community center” to be “reduced to rubble” as Valley Township officials had previously planned and still might implement very soon.
As an aside, I must mention that this historic and cultural “school/community center” is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
You can help save Passtown Elementary School and its powerful history this year in 2023 during its 100th anniversary by doing the following:
1. Sign the petition at https://www.change.org/p/valley-township-board-of-supervisors-save-passtown-school in order to assist HHS in acquiring ownership of the building (which, until recently, was the Valley Township Building) and to renovate it for use as a community center, museum and African American research center.
2. Call the Valley Township Municipal Office at (610) 384-5751 and politely ask the officials there to please complete the proposed transfer of the Passtown School building to HHS for the previously agreed upon amount of $1.00 and to please do so under the financial terms proposed by and necessarily favorable to HHS since the cost to HHS to rehabilitate the building could exceed $2 million.
3. Log on to www.HaytiHistoricalSociety.org for more information.
In the words of the United Negro College Fund, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” And in the words of yours truly, “A historic 100-year-old Black school in Pennsylvania is a terrible thing to demolish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.