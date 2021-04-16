Sara Odessa Stallworth-Wing, who a longtime employee of the School District of Philadelphia, passed away on April 10, 2021. Stallworth-Wing was 84.
Stallworth-Wing was employed by the federal government until hired by the School District of Philadelphia as a senior secretary at McMichael Elementary School. She worked at many other schools and retired from the school district in 1988.
Stallworth-Wing is affectionately known as “Sally” was born, the third of four children, on Dec. 7, 1936, to the late Lawrence Hudson Stallworth Sr. and Mabel Stallworth. She was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital and subsequently resided in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
After moving to West Philadelphia at the end of World War II, she attended Thomas Dunlop Elementary School, Sayre Junior High School and graduated from John Bartram High School in 1954. Following high school, she went to work at the Naval Aviation Supply Depot (NASD).
In October 1957, she was joined holy matrimony to Robert Scott Wing and this union produced two strong men, Robert S. Wing Jr. and Alan C. Wing. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal saviour in December 1977. She loved to crochet and made many beautiful blankets and dish cloths for her family and friends. She was also a very good cook. Christmas dinner will never be the same, but the memories and the laughter shared at those dinners will always be remembered, especially her famous potato salad, corn pudding and cakes. Her kind heart and gentle spirit toward everyone will be missed.
She leaves to mourn, her husband of 64 years, Robert S. Wing Sr.; two sons, Robert Jr. and Alan; daughter-in-law Demeta Boyce-Wing; caregiver Michele Wing; three grandsons, Andrew, Zachary and Joshua; brother, Lawrence H. Stallworth Jr. (Barbara); nephews, nieces along with numerous cousins and friends.
There will be a viewing on Friday, April 23 at Batchelor Brothers, Inc., 3215 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill. The viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be held at Fernwood Cemetery.
