Samuel A. Small, a retired policeman and public safety officer at Arcadia University, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was 83.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1937 to the late Samuel Small and Anna Blakely of the Elwood section of Philadelphia. He was the eldest of four children, including Annette, Eugene and Marie, all of who preceded him in death.
Small was educated in the Philadelphia public school system, graduating from Bok Vocational High School as a licensed plumber.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Evelyn Small in Lakehurst, New Jersey. They were married for 49 years when she passed in 2008.Three children were born to their union, sons, Keith (deceased) Steven and daughter, Kelly.
After serving in the Marines, Small joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1961. He served the Roxborough residents of the 5th district for 24 years. Small loved his job and rarely took off or used his vacation days.
After a brief retirement from the police department, Small went back to work as a police officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
Small then became employed by the School District of Philadelphia, where he worked at Ziegler Elementary and Central High School. He would often come home talking about his day with the students.
In 1993, Small joined Beaver College, working part-time in the Public Safety Department. During his employment, the institution transitioned from Beaver College, a liberal arts college to Arcadia University, a top-ranking university. His family said he was an unofficial ambassador and advocate for the university as well as a comforting presence for parents who were being faced with leaving their children to live away from home. He retired from Arcadia University in 2016, after 23 years of service.
“Small was a quiet, kind giving man who enjoyed helping others,” his family said in a tribute.
“He enjoyed life to the fullest by helping his community, traveling the country and most of all loving his family.”
Services were held Feb. 7 at Thankful Baptist Church, 1608 W. Allegheny Ave. He is buried in Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
