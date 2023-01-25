Students keep social distance as they walk to their classroom in Highwood, Ill. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in such states as Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in states that include South Carolina. — AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh