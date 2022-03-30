Ruth Elizabeth Johnson, a retired banking employee, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was 66.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1956, the seventh child of the late Jerry and Ophelia Pearson Johnson, in Hartsville, South Carolina. She received all the intellect, wisdom and knowledge that her older brother and sisters bestowed on her and became affectionately known as "Baby Ruth." When it was time for her sisters to start school, Johnson could not hear of them going to school without her, so off to school she went.
Johnson received her early education at Washington Street and Southside Elementary, loved learning and excelled at education. During the period of integration, she was selected to be one of the first African-American children to attend Hartsville Junior High School. She was the pitcher on the softball team, the point guard on the basketball team, and the majorette in the marching band, and belonged to the National Honor Society.
Johnson was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. D.J. Lunn. She participated in the church’s children’s choir, usher board, Sunday School, speaker’s contest, and the Baptist Training Union.
After graduating from high school, she followed her sisters, Alma and Dorothy, to Philadelphia. She attended Pierce College and graduated with a degree in finance. She worked in the banking industry for many years before joining Bell Atlantic of Philadelphia, now known as Verizon Wireless. Early retirement was one of her greatest achievements.
Thirty-three years ago, her only child, Arielle Ophelia Johnson, was born. Johnson had a special relationship with each of her three grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "Nuni."
She joined White Rock Baptist Church under the pastorate of Dr. William J. Shaw. She was a member of the Announcement Clerks, the Directors, and the Willing Workers. She also participated in Bible reading and was a coordinator of the Sheepfold of David/Moses.
She was an avid sports fan. If there were four televisions in the house, one would be on football, one on basketball, one on baseball, and the other on tennis.
The Joy Girls were a group near and dear to her.
She was preceded in death by siblings James Wesley, Retha Geraldine, Sylvia Vertell and Eunice Rowena.
She is survived by: a daughter, Arielle Johnson; three grandchildren, Laila Johnson, Kaelle Wiggins, and Zaire Smith; siblings, Alma Johnson Fuller (Nathaniel), Dorothy Johnson Harris and Jerry Alvin Johnson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, March 26, at White Rock Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.