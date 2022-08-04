Each year, the Rumph Classic is held to benefit The Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation. Now in its 17th year, the charity basketball game is happening at LaSalle University now through Aug. 8. This basketball tournament brings together pro and semi-pro players in Philadelphia to not only enjoy great basketball, but also to raise money for a good cause.
The Danny Rumph Foundation puts together the event every year, not only to bring together the Philadelphia basketball community, but also raise awareness about heart health. Danny Rumph played basketball in Philadelphia (Parkway High) and went on to play college basketball at Western Kentucky. At the age of 21, he collapsed in a Philadelphia recreation center and died from a heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), that led to sudden cardiac arrest.
In his memory, the foundation works to raise awareness about HCM, heart health and they also provide screenings for heart problems that many times go undetected amongst the youth. Mike Morak is the tournament director for the foundation. He and Danny also grew up playing in the same recreation center he passed away in, Mallery Recreation Center. The rec center is now the Daniel E. Rumph II Recreation Center.
“Our goal is always to get to that next generation of kids. One of our models is ‘Save The Next Bright Star.’ Most of that has traditionally been through our heart screenings, some of our CPR training,” says Morak.
The foundation ensures that there are AED’s (an automated external defibrillator used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest) in rec centers.
“Danny passed away in a Philly Rec Center for basically three different reasons. One, there was no defibrillator in the rec center. Two, nobody in the gym knew CPR and three the fire department took 45 minutes to get to the gym,” says Morak.
This foundation and tournament were birthed from that tragedy. Now they partner with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to ensure kids are getting heart screenings, and started a partnership with the fire department to make sure all the rec centers have defibrillators. The foundation also puts on coat drives, turkey giveaways and they have a youth basketball program.
Over the years, the tournament has featured pro players from everywhere! Jason Tatum, Allen Iverson and James Harden have participated in the tournament, as well as pro players from Philadelphia like Hakim Warrick. The players and special guests are always a surprise. It is never known beforehand who will show up. Last year Allen Iverson and Mo'ne Davis were in the audience, as well as artist Tierra Whack.
The foundation also has youth community conversations with kids and brings in one or two athletes to speak to them about their experience and their path. Morak says, “It’s about showing kids that there are people from their neighborhoods, that look like them, talk like them, went to the same schools as them, and they’ve had a chance to have some great experiences through the game of basketball. Last year was the first year we did it with Keisha Hampton (who is from Philly and plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA) and Brad Wanamaker (also from Philly) who played in the NBA.”
This is not just a basketball tournament. This is about kids in Philadelphia seeing success and excellence from people that walked the same blocks that they are walking. This year’s tournament began on Aug. 4, with four games. It continues on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. with four games, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. with four games, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. with one game and the Championship game is on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The location is 1900 W. Olney Ave. in Philadelphia. A $15 donation is required and kids under 12 are free.
“The goal is not always to raise money for the Danny Rumph Foundation, it’s to really get these kids in an atmosphere where they see something cool going on in their city that they can feel good about,” says Morak.
Get more information at https://www.deriifoundation.org/ or http://rumphclassic.com/. Follow them on instagram @rumphclassic.
