FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors said Monday that they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts, making it likely that misdemeanor charges against him and other customers will be dropped.

Prosecutors decided that if they challenged last month’s Florida 4th District Court of Appeal decision to the state Supreme Court and lost, it could have “broader, negative implications” on future law enforcement investigations, the Florida Attorney General’s Office said.

The 4th District ruling found that Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and the others when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in early 2019 and banned their use at trial.

“Based on that analysis and after consulting with the prosecuting state attorney’s office, the decision was made not to seek further discretionary review,” attorney general spokeswoman Kylie Mason said in an email to The Associated Press.

The state’s decision means the charges against Kraft, 79, and about 20 other men will likely be dismissed. The recordings, which have not been made public, are the only known evidence that the men paid for sex.

Felony charges against the Orchids of Asia spa owners and employees might proceed as there is other evidence against them, such as financial records.

Kraft’s attorneys declined comment on the decision, but filed a motion Monday asking that the recordings be destroyed so they could never be released to the public.

They said Kraft might be willing to pay the state’s costs if anyone challenges a destruction order.Police say they recorded Kraft, a widower, paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia spa on consecutive days in January 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.