Roslynne Winifred Bogle, who was a Philadelphia Police officer and served in the U.S. Army, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. Bogle was 81.
Bogle was appointed to the Philadelphia Police Academy on Jan. 22, 1996. She was the oldest female officer to be accepted into the academy, class No. 314. During her career with the Philadelphia Police department, she was engaged in many volunteer activities, often supporting and feeding homeless communities and other officers in need. She was a selfless professional and took extreme pride in protecting her city until her retirement on disability in 2003.
Bogle was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 24, 1939, the fourth of 10 children of John Bogle Sr. — the Vice President and Advertising Director of The Philadelphia Tribune — and Roslyn Woods Bogle, a homemaker and columnist for the Tribune. The family moved to Darby and then to Yeadon during her youth.
Bogle was known by family, friends and neighbors in Darby and Yeadon as Cissy. In the years to come whenever she met new people, she introduced herself as Roz. As a girl, she was a talented artist who drew intricate designs, could quickly grasp ideas, was keenly aware of social events and was a born conversationalist.
Fascinated by mechanical problems, she delighted in piecing things together and repairing broken objects, be it a clock or a radio. She would have this gift for the rest of her life. Everyone knew she had a loving, caring heart. She was generous beyond measure, thoughtful and kind.
Bogle was excited to finish Yeadon High School. She enrolled in Cheyney State Teachers College (now Cheyney University), and later, with a thirst for adventure and exploration and with a hunger for a new way of life, she entered the armed forces, giddy with excitement at the prospect of venturing out into the world. She left Yeadon in 1959, for military life at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. She studied pharmacy at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, and became a pharmacy specialist and a pharmaceutical laboratory assistant.
Bogle performed very well in the military. She accepted and adjusted to the discipline, and enjoyed the new people she met who came from all parts of the country. Military life carried her to different places, including her favorite city, San Francisco, the beautiful city by the bay, where she was stationed for three years at Letterman Army Hospital. After her second tour on Governor’s Island at Fort Jay in New York, she left military service and was honorably discharged with a Certificate of Achievement and a Good Conduct Medal in May 1965. She remained on the East Coast.
In 1980, Bogle formed a sustaining relationship with a new friend and ultimately her partner, Bridget Davis Riggins. Then tragedy struck when Bridget passed away at an early age. Afterward, Bogle became committed to do something that she and Bridget had hoped for; to adopt Bridget’s very young cousin, a sweet little girl named Shaaron.
With a powerful dream of giving Shaaron a loving and stable home, Bogle took an introspective look at herself and worked hard to confront and overcome any self-destructive behaviors that would be a barrier for the new life she would now raise. Everyone who knew her was amazed by her implacable discipline and her strength. It was a remarkable transformation that marked a new chapter in her life. She never looked back. In November 1990, the court in Philadelphia County certified her adoption of Shaaron, who would go on to call Bogle her Mabu.
For Bogle, the sun rose and set on Shaaron. No one meant more to her. She confided in her, shared her beliefs with her, and took an interest in absolutely everything that she did. She never wavered in her support for Shaaron. She was also very fond of Shaaron’s husband, Arik Boykin. In time, she saw her new family grow with the birth of Shaaron’s children, all of whom affectionately called her GaGa.
They were life blood, a large part of life’s meaning. For a time, Bogle and granddaughter Jaidyn went everywhere together. They were simply the best of friends. But she cherished all of her grandchildren. She loved going to Zahki’s football games and playing video games with the youngest grandchild, Alex.
Bogle remained devoted to other family members and her community. She enjoyed attending the Preakness, going to the racetrack and casino with her mother, Roslyn, and brother John. Christmas was a special time for Bogle because that is when her family would all come together. She loved Christmas so much that she kept holiday decorations up throughout the year.
In her community, Bogle served as a chairperson on voting polls for many years and was the secretary for the 2400 Block of Cumberland Committee. She also valued her participation in monthly meetings and seminars for African Americans suffering from diabetes.
Bogle is survived by her daughter, Shaaron (Arik); her grandchildren Jaidyn, Zahki, Alex Zamir, Ashlee and Asiar; her brothers and sisters Jacqueline, Robert, Donald, Jeanne (Fred), Janet (Jerry), Roger, Jerry, and Jay; special nephew, Mark Mosely (Sylvia); cherished cousin Betty Batchleor; special friends Loretta Guy, Patricia Ferguson, Valerie Streets and Lt. DeMonso Waters; neighbors Desiree Bennett, and Greg and Donna Cromartie; and a host of other nephews, nieces, family and friends.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 27 at North Penn Baptist Church, 2419 N. 27th Street. The service will begin at 1 p.m. People can also join virtually via zoom Meeting ID: 836 489 9228 Password: Terry.
