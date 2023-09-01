Last Saturday, three African Americans were shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida, by a young white man who authorities say was motivated by his hatred of Black people.

Armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, the gunman killed the three victims at a Dollar General store before killing himself, according to the Jacksonville sheriff. The gunman used racial slurs and left behind racist manifestos, authorities said. He had been turned away from the campus of Edward Waters University, a historically Black college in the area, a short time earlier.

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Follow him on Threads at www.threads.net/@deanobeidallah.

CNN

