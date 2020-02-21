Roman Catholic has returned to the Catholic League finals where they will play Neumann-Goretti for the league championship on Monday night, Feb. 24 at the Palestra. The tipoff for the boy’s game will be at 8:30 p.m. Prior to that, West Catholic will play Archbishop Wood in the girl’s championship game at 6:30 p.m.
Roman Catholic defeated Archbishop Wood, 83-73 in the league semifinals to advance to the title game. The Cahillites were led by their big three standouts 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Justice Williams (25 points), 6-foot-9 power forward Jalen Duren (20 points) and 6-foot-1 senior guard Lynn Greer III (18 points).
“I love playing with them and everybody on the team,” Greer said. “Justice is a great player overall shooting, facilitating and everything. Jalen is a great player. He gets rebounds. He can shoot the ball.”
Roman Catholic (17-8) also received some great contributions from 6-foot-1 freshman guard Xzayvier Brown (12 points) and 5-foot-10 senior guard Nasir Lett (eight points) against Archbishop Wood. Matt Griffin, Roman Catholic head coach, has been pleased with the team’s hard work and effort, which has carried them back to the league championship game.
“I’m really proud of these young men,” Griffin said. “This has been a journey and the process starting back to the summertime and these guys have not wavered with their commitment to Roman Catholic and the basketball program.
“I’m proud of these guys. They continue to work on their game relentlessly. They really thrive in these environments. I’m really happy for them.”
Neumann-Goretti topped Archbishop Ryan, 51-41, in the league semifinals to get to the championship game. The Saints (20-4) were led 6-foot-6 senior forward Jordan Hall (12 points), 6-foot-1 senior guard Hysier Miller (12 points), 6-foot-6 senior forward Cameron Young (10 points) and 5-foot-10 senior guard Hakim Byrd (nine points).
Byrd did a great job of running the offense and knocking down some timely jumpshots. Young provided the Saints with a strong presence around the basket.
This should be an exciting matchup between two great basketball programs on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.