Rodney “Binx” Watts, a beloved Baltimore golf legend, as well as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 75.

Watts also embraced the towering legacy of his father, Judge Robert Watts, a pioneering legal figure who worked with Thurgood Marshall, was the first Black judge in Baltimore City, and co-founded the first Black law firm in Maryland.

“It was very important to him to continue the legacy of civil rights and activism,” said Mark Broady, Watts’ nephew. “It was something he was very serious about fighting for, the civil rights of individuals of color.” Watts was arrested as a teen in the 1960s during a demonstration to integrate Gwynn Oak Amusement Park just outside Baltimore.

“Having grown up in the late ‘40s and ‘50s and seeing what my grandfather had endured and hearing the stories about the racial burdens placed on my grandfather, it was a duty, an obligation to push through some of the challenges that he then faced,” said Broady, who is also a lawyer.

After graduating from Morgan State College in 1967, as his father did in 1943, Watts also followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law and passed the Maryland Bar in 1970.

He began his legal career as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore under Milton B. Allen, who was Maryland’s first Black state’s attorney and co-founded the state’s first Black law firm with Watts’ father.

Watts passed the California Bar in 1974 and practiced civil litigation, corporate law and entertainment law in California.

Although Watts was a formidable attorney, his first and most enduring love was golf.

His lifelong love of the game began in high school at the age of 14, when he attended Mt. St. Joseph’s College High School in 1963. At Morgan, Watts was a member of the team that won the 1967 CIAA Championship, the school’s first golf championship. He and his teammates were inducted into the Morgan State University M Club Hall of Fame in 2004.

After his years in California, which included a nine-year marriage to Gail Coleman in Los Angeles that ended in divorce, Watts returned to Baltimore in 1992 and took his passion for golf to a new level.

He became an assistant professional at the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Lutherville, Maryland, head professional at the Marlton Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and most recently the director of golf at the Timbers at Troy Golf Course in Howard County. He also played in the PGA Senior Tour, the Senior Series Tour and the Golden State Tour.

“Well known as a gentleman of the game, Binx played for more than 60 years and was a professional since 1995,” Steve Ragsdale, a lifelong friend, said in a statement. “Those who knew him were often stunned by his grace and humility and we are now shocked by his sudden passing,” he added.

“If I had to tell you who my Uncle Binx was, I would tell you he was a fun guy,” Broady said.

“He was the kind of guy who when I was in my early 20s and I might be at a lounge, I would see my uncle there. I would be, like, what are you doing here man, aren’t you too old to be in here?” Broady said with a laugh. “He just loved having fun and being on the scene and eating good food and just being around young people.”

Many of those good times in his later years were spent with his longtime partner, Tina Smith, by his side. The couple met at Clyde’s restaurant in Columbia in 2011. They traveled extensively together and loved eating at their favorite restaurants and hanging out with friends and family.

Michael P. Scott, chief equity officer for Equity Matters, reflected on the legacy of his longtime friend and mentor.

“A wise, wise man not hardened by the cynicism of the many things he’d seen, but rather they rendered him even more understanding, more compassionate, more empathetic and more humorous,” Scott said in a statement.

“No matter the weight of the burden, it felt like he bore things lightly and it would just roll off his back … Even in that, he was teaching us. Do your work, never let ‘em see you sweat,” he said.

A member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Guardsmen and various other groups and organizations, Watts is survived by many family members and friends. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.