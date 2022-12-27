Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. Almost 60 years after his death, the Black Latino, the skillful outfielder, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America. His graceful flare and powerful arm were unrivaled in his era, but his humanitarian efforts are perhaps his greatest legacy. Today, many Latino baseball players credit him for paving the way. — AP Photo/Preston Stroup