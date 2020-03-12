Robert H. Paul

Robert H. Paul recently received a citation from City Council President Darrell Clarke for his outstanding service as a recruiter for the Sheet Metal Workers Union 19. Paul has recruited minorities, both men and women, to participate in apprenticeships. He and City Councilwoman Cindy Bass are at center, holding the citation. — Submitted photo

