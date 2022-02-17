A fight over a parking spot left a delivery driver shot and critically wounded in one of Philadelphia's busiest and most popular shopping districts Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man was struck in the back, chin and neck in the shooting at the intersection of 17th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Erin McLaurin said. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police initially said two men were shot but later said it was only the delivery driver.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
