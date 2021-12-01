In another reflection of his support from criminal justice reformers, LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo has been endorsed by former Los Angeles County Public Defender Ron Brown.
The first African American to hold the top public defender post, Brown led the L.A. County Public Defender’s Office for five years, managing over 700 defense attorneys.
In a statement released with his endorsement, Brown commented: “I’m excited to endorse my friend, Chief Cecil Rhambo, for L.A. County Sheriff. As someone who worked directly with him on the L.A. County prison realignment process a decade ago, I know that Chief Rhambo is committed to making our criminal justice system more compassionate and transparent and protecting the rights of the accused."
Brown said he believed Rhambo is the best candidate to unseat controversial Sheriff Alex Villanueva "and enact meaningful long-term change to the Sheriff’s Department, and I’m proud to endorse him.”
The endorsement comes on the heels of Rhambo’s campaign releasing a new online ad titled, “Stop This Injustice,” which draws a contrast between Rhambo and Villanueva, highlighting the incumbent’s refusal to stop deputy gangs, secret police and corruption, along with his war against the county’s vaccine mandate, the Inspector General as well as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Rhambo, who is Black and Asian, received an endorsement from the California’s Legislative Black Caucus in September, LA Witness.com said.
Now Chief of Los Angeles International Airport Police Department with its 475 sworn officers, Rhambo was raised in Compton and South Los Angeles and is a graduate of Washington High School. Following college, Rhambo started his 33-year career in law enforcement mostly with the LA County Sheriff's Department, where he quickly moved up the ranks.
As a sergeant, Rhambo was assigned to the Internal Affairs Bureau where he assisted in the formation of the Shooting and Force Response Team in the wake of the Rodney King beating. It was the first time that the Sheriff’s Department used the Internal Affairs Bureau to extensively review reports of excessive force, including creating a database where the misconduct records of officers would be tracked as an “early warning” system.
As a lieutenant in Internal Affairs Bureau, Rhambo led the Shooting and Force Response Teams and was later directed to head the Asian Crime Task Force, where he commanded a group of investigators and multilingual deputies to investigate crimes in L.A. County committed against Asians or by Asians, focusing on community outreach.
In 2000, after the city of Compton voted to disband its police department, Rhambo was assigned as captain of Compton Sheriff’s Patrol, returning to the community he was from. During his three years in this role, Rhambo heavily focused on community policing in the worst-hit areas of the city, which resulted in a dramatic reduction in crime, gang activity, and traffic fatalities along with establishing their first youth boxing and recreation center and paving the way for the first Starbucks.
