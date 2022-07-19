In this current political climate, touring a play like “To Kill a Mockingbird” across the country seems ideal.
The play is based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prize winning novel of the same name. It was released during a period when the South was still segregated and civil rights activism was in full bloom. Many people have seen the film adaptation, which starred the late Gregory Peck. The film, like the play, exposed the world to America’s brand of injustice. In 2018, Aaron Sorkin decided to adapt the book into a Broadway play starring Jeff Daniels.
The play is currently touring nationally and made a stop in Philadelphia, starring the legendary Richard Thomas. Most people remember Thomas as John Boy, the eldest Walton child who aspired to be a writer. Thomas is brilliant as the small-town, charismatic, and fair Atticus Finch. Scout and Jem are Atticus’s two children. Dill, their summer friend, has joined them.
The story revolves around Tom Robinson’s being falsely accused of raping Mayella Ewell. Tom is black, and Mayella is white, setting the scene for an uphill battle. The accusation is being driven by Mayella’s father, Bob Ewell. Tom will not be judged by a jury of his peers because he only has one advocate, Atticus.
The odds are stacked against Tom from the start, but what makes this play so compelling is the discussion surrounding the trial.
Atticus, who believes in the law as an equalizer, has blind faith in his neighbors to reach the correct conclusion. Jem, who is maturing into a man with his own opinions, has little faith in his neighbors. Scout adores her father and is willing to fight anyone who disparages him.
There’s also Calpurnia, the Finch’s housekeeper, who must accept for the first time that while Atticus is ultimately a good person, he’s still a white man who fails to understand the town’s deep-seated racism.
Sorkin, a gifted writer, is at home with this adaptation. He made Atticus the protagonist rather than Scout, as stated in the book.
The play begins with the trial and works its way backwards. A beautiful dance between reality and optimism begins. By the end of the play, all of the characters have changed, some for the better.
As Atticus, Richard Thomas is outstanding. He’s always been gifted, and this performance demonstrates why he’s still a force to be reckoned with. He’s particularly moving in his scenes with Justin Mark, who plays Jem.
Scout, played by Melanie Moore, is the play’s central character. She’s vivacious and adores her family, but she, like her brother, is coming to terms with the fact that her father’s optimistic outlook does not reflect the community in which they live. Moore does an excellent job of capturing Scout’s spunky and lively spirit.
Yaegel T. Welch plays Tom Robinson, the most difficult role. Tom understands that there will be no justice for him in the courtroom. He is simply a man born at the wrong time. Welch elicits sympathy by gradually drawing the audience in. He never depicts Tom as slow. Tom may not be well educated, but he is a good person. Despite knowing the results, we care about Tom and want him to win because of Welch’s performance.
The supporting cast of Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Steven Lee Johnson as the delightful Dill, and Richard Poe as Judge Taylor help the play move smoothly. Arianna Gayle Stucki’s portrayal of Mayella Ewell is the most difficult to watch. She is a woman trapped in a societal cage. We dislike her, but we sympathize with her. When words fail her, Stucki uses her body to convey fear and ignorance. We want to know more about this woman who set off the terrible events; it’s a true testament to an artist’s ability to draw an audience in even in the worst of circumstances.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” was published in 1960, but it is still very relevant to what is going on in the American justice system today. We know many Tom Robinsons who walk into court every day knowing that they will not be judged by a jury of their peers.
Harper Lee’s play continues to make us question our assumptions and challenge our neighbors.
The Academy of Music is currently showing “To Kill a Mockingbird” until July 24. It’s highly entertaining and shouldn’t be missed.
For more information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.
