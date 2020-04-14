It took the most life-altering event of the 21st century to finally mute one of the most significant figures of the second half of the 20th century. Joseph Echols Lowery, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), has finally expired. He was 98. Due to social distancing requirements from COVID-19, a public celebration of his life and legacy will be postponed until fall.
The SCLC, a direct action civil rights organization, served as the firing pin and used non-violent protest to push Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and coordinated movements across the nation that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Lowery, born in Huntsville, Alabama, was one of the inner circle of preachers credited with launching the SCLC in 1957, along with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth and Rev. C.K. Steele of Tallahassee, Florida.
Unlike the bombastic Rev. Hosea Williams, who served as King’s fiery field general, agitating and igniting movements, or Andy Young, known as the great negotiator and someone who knew how to deal with white intransigents resisting change, or Shuttlesworth, whose bravery is legendary after his home was bombed several times and he was beaten repeatedly — along with his pregnant wife, Ruby — while trying to enroll their children in school in 1957, Lowery’s legacy is more nuanced.
Primarily an administrator until the time of King’s assassination, when Lowery was chairman of the SCLC’s national board of directors, he was not known as someone who had repeatedly been battered or terrorized on the front lines in the 1950s and ‘60s, though he did have scrapes with racist leaders. In fact, in 1979, in Decatur, Alabama, Lowery and SCLC-led protesters, while challenging the arrest of a docile, intellectually disabled Black man, Tommie Lee Lines, for allegedly raping two white women, were confronted by armed Klansmen who shot at the non-violent protesters, including Evelyn Lowery. She narrowly escaped a bullet through her windshield while seeking cover in the floorboard of her car.
Lowery was arrested numerous times, including while protesting our government’s support of the apartheid South African regime in 1984, and challenging the dumping of toxic waste in Black communities in North Carolina in 1983, along with Dr. Ben Chavis. He also led the successful integration of the bus lines in Mobile, Alabama, before the seismic, 381-day boycott triggered by Rosa Parks in Montgomery in 1955. In 1965, King delegated him to present demands to intransigent Alabama governor and avowed segregationist George Wallace.
Lowery’s enduring legacy, I believe, is that he led the SCLC back from near death to vibrancy and noteworthy relevance after taking over in 1977, nine years after the King assassination, following the rocky and uncertain tenure of Abernathy’s presidency. No one could be expected to replicate the charisma, dynamism and eloquence of King. Indeed, Abernathy never found his footing during a period when fellow SCLC insiders Young and Rev. C.T. Vivian say he tried too hard to be King, instead of himself. And even when Lowery edged out Williams for the presidency in 1977, it was a struggle to regain momentum.
Gradually, however, despite being in the midst of what King historian and Pulitzer Prize winner David Garrow deemed a “post-civil rights era,” Lowery grabbed hold of a series of critical issues and made them his and the SCLC’s own. Gun violence, voting rights, hate crimes, economic injustice, affirmative action, educational tracking, redistricting, disparities in sentencing, Black-on-Black violence: you name the issue, Lowery battled longtime rival Rev. Jesse Jackson for national leadership as the clarion voice speaking for Black activism and justice throughout the last quarter of the 20th century. Whatever the topic, Lowery spoke to it with eloquence, precise insight and passion.
On the 25th anniversary of the King assassination, April 4, 1993, Lowery and the SCLC launched the Stop the Killing/End the Violence campaign. Urging Americans to “turn to each other, not on each other,” the campaign ultimately took tens of thousands of guns off the streets through a controversial gun buy-back program frequently supported by corporations.
Along the way, he challenged Presidents Reagan, Carter, Bush 41 and 43 and Bill Clinton, who credited Lowery with moving him to raise the Black church burnings to a national state of emergency. He pointedly criticized the U.S. bombing in Kosovo and angered the SCLC’s many Jewish supporters by agreeing to meet with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.
The Methodist minister also picketed Atlanta’s Prior Tire over its challenge to the city’s landmark affirmative action stand and went toe-to-toe against hometown corporate giant Coca-Cola to pressure it to pull out of its investments in the racist South African regime. Lowery and the SCLC signed hundred-million-dollar economic covenants with Publix, Shoney’s, which required they promise to hire more Black managers, utilize more Black vendors and place more stores in minority neighborhoods.
Rooted and grounded in voting rights and education, Lowery and the SCLC established and kept alive dozens of chapters throughout the country and the world while registering hundreds of thousands of voters throughout the years via motor voter campaigns. Adept at working with groups focused on LGBTQ, environmental, anti-war and economic justice issues, he and the SCLC were broadly criticized as the first “mainstream” civil rights organization to actively support Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March.
First and foremost a minister of the gospel, Lowery, who refused to separate his ministry from his activism, also pastored United Methodist churches for over 40 years. Along the way, Ebony selected him as one of America’s top 15 preachers.
Farewell to the dean of the civil rights movement.
