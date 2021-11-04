As I write this article, I am well aware of the many people in our communities crying out for help, as this virus has taken its toll on countless people. It has caused isolation and pain in the hearts of God’s people, and I would argue strongly that in far too many cases, God’s people have been insensitive to the needs of others. It is not just the body that needs to be healed, but our minds as well.
We cannot remain silent in these crucial and critical days when people are seeking help. The effects of this pandemic are far reaching. It has caused the breakup of marriages, it has bought havoc to families, and has caused suicide as well. Yes, suicide is a result of depression. Christians can be depressed and very often are looked upon as not having faith or trust in God, but that is so far from the truth. Mental health is real, and the church cannot ignore it, nor can we look at suicide as an unforgivable sin and their plight to go to hell.
The church must also be the voice that speaks out loud and clear to change the hard hearts of those who have no value for life. We cannot depend upon the government or the police, as important as they are, to fix the unbelievable violence, to which we have become accustomed.
We should encourage people in our places of worship to seek professional help in times of crisis, and we should embrace them in ways in which they know they are not alone.
Just as we have been challenged to use technology in our churches in order to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, we also need to develop a comprehensive ministry that addresses mental and spiritual health for God’s people. This means we have to rethink ministry and be able to adapt to the issues of the day. This issue of mental health affects people of all walks of life but is helped when we are able to engage in meaningful relationships.
Furthermore, think about the countless people who are jobless or the many who have little financial resource to put food on the table. The things that are troubling are numerous. Our faith in God sustains us, but that does not eradicate the possibility of anxiety, worry, or depression.
I know as I write these words, there are those who will disagree, but this is what we are called to do: to help one another, to encourage one another, to be kind to one another, and to be concerned about our brothers and sisters. It is time for us to do away with those cliches, “Too blessed to be stressed,” and “Blessed and highly favored.” They have no real meaning, or healing power, when it comes to crying out for help.
The vaccine can be a cure for the virus, but the vaccine cannot cure those who struggle with mental health or possess hate and anger. The vaccine cannot fix a broken heart, the vaccine cannot bring healing to the mind; God can.
As I close this column, my fervent prayer is that as you read this, you will see the need to listen to the cries of God’s people. My prayer is that we will take full advantage of getting professional help and ask God for help and healing not just for our bodies, but our minds, as well.
