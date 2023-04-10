For just the right amount of heat and spice in your Italian lasagna, mixed with lots of riccotta cheese and seasoned beef, for Casaba leaf deliciousness without flying to Nigeria, or for peanut sauce over rice or poundardyan (a West African staple), visit Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia this week.
For the next date, holding hands with your college sweetheart, or for that mid-week or weekend treat for the spouse and kids, think Africatown.
“I think my favorite was the lamb,” said Wouna Mvalla, 13, who was dining with her mom, a director of a Harrisburg non-profit. They both raved about the food at the kickoff for the first-ever Africatown Restaurant Week in Southwest Philadelphia.
“The peanut butter sauce, the spinach foo-foo ... everything was delicious!” the mother agreed.
The event showcased the talents of 12 Africana and Caribbean restaurants along Philadelphia’s Southwest Corridor on Woodland Avenue.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd District was a key supporter of the event, along with Jannie Blackwell, chair of the Mayor’s Commission on Immigrant Affairs.
The event was held at the African Small Pot Restaurant, 6133 Woodland Ave., and was sponsored by the African Cultural Alliance of North America, Inc. (ACANA) This week through Sunday, more than 10 restaurants will offer 15% off orders of $20 or more.
Rachel Toni, finance officer and project coordinator for ACANA, said the restaurants feature dishes like Egusie and Casaba from Liberia, Nigeria, Togo and Sierra Leone along the West Coast of Africa. One favorite dish for African-American diners is a nice mix of pumpkin, watergreens and spinach.
“Lots of the businesses that line this corridor are in our district,” said Vincent Thompson, spokesperson for Johnson, who represents parts of South Philadelphia and Center City. “It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the various African and Caribbean restaurants in our district. ... “You can get a lot of great food at bargain prices.”
The organizers hope to do Restaurant Week twice a year, he said. “I know everything I eat is going to be good, because I know that all of the restaurants in this area can burn!” Thompson said.
More information on dishes and restaurant opening times, locations and prices can be found online at www.philaafricatown.org/restaurantweek.
ACANA’s office is at 5530 Chester Ave. “With the support of local leaders, community members and and the City of Philadelphia, this event and many more like it will have a significant economic impact on small businesses in West and Southwest Philly and Africatown,” said Voffee Jabateh of ACANA.
Fastbreak Restaurant executive chef Troy Johnson said his restaurant at 54th and Woodland is famous for healthy options, vegan dishes and a great lunch menu. The most famous dishes? “Salmon cheesesteaks and chicken and waffles, plus ... a great fish hoagie with lettuce and tomato with different spice blends.”
Small Pot Restaurant chef Abdarahmane Diop, who has been in business for about 12 years, said he is glad his restaurant and neighboring ACANA businesses are getting much-deserved attention.
Le Mandingue African Restaurant at 6620 Woodland Ave. boasts Dibi (grilled) chicken and lamb, and is run by a brother-sister team, manager Dave Massaquoi and owner Fanta Kaba.
Youma Ba of Senegal, in West Africa, runs Kilimanjaro Restaurant and Echoes of Africa. “Without Janie Blackwell’s vision, we would not be here today,” she said.
ACANA also hopes to gain the attention of visitors to the area during upcoming events like the World Cup, when 10 African teams will be among the participants.
Vinh Ho, from the City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce, said he hopes to help “connect business owners and prospective business owners with resources from the city, grants and forgivable loans. I invite businesses to reach out to the Department of Commerce. If you don’t know — we are here to help you find out.”
“The equity and diversity that people are talking about, means you,” said Stanley Straughter, chairman of the African Business Council of Greater Philadelphia. “We want to connect you to benefits from economic activity that promotes and helps to develop jobs,” he said.
A rave review came in from Lisa Kidd, who was visiting from Drexel University’s Center for Non-Violence and Social Justice, who said she was heading straight to social media to win over her friends and colleagues.
“I feel full, but not too full,” she said. “I love the Small Pot Restaurant, but I will come back and try the other restaurants, too. I’m going to go on Facebook, for sure.”
