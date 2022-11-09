Racism was rampant throughout the fledgling United States of America. Even Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, was not spared.
Richard Allen – born Feb. 14, 1760 and died March 26, 1831 – resisted racism's ravages by founding the first Christian denomination for and by Blacks that stands today, the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in 1794, here in Philadelphia. Allen’s leadership secured the formal founding of the AME denomination in 1816 that joined Black Methodist churches in Pennsylvania and four other states.
Today, the denomination Allen founded has over 7,000 churches spread across America and in 39 countries on five continents, according to the AME’s website. The church lists worldwide membership at over 2.7 million. A survey by the PEW Research Center in 2021 ranked AME as the third largest religious organization among African Americans behind the National Baptist Convention USA and the Church of God in Christ.
Aside from founding the AME church, Richard Allen accomplished many other firsts in his 71 years of life that have been overlooked by time. Allen worked on the first petition African Americans sent to the U.S. Congress to end slavery. He is called the first Black person to mount a full-throated response to racism in the media and he helped organize the first political convention convened by Blacks in the U.S.
In another little known first, Allen pushed back against male chauvinism in the pulpit when he appointed the first women to formally preach in the AME denomination.
The site of the first church Allen opened in 1794 holds distinction as the oldest piece of property continuously owned by Blacks anywhere in America. That is the site of the current Mother Bethel AME Church at 6th and Lombard streets in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia.
A college for African Americans co-founded by Allen’s AME denomination twenty-five years after his death became the first college in America owned and operated by Blacks. Wilberforce University still educates a predominantly Black student body in Wilberforce, Ohio, about 20 miles east of Dayton.
Historian Dr. Diane D. Turner said modern America should learn about Allen and his contributions because they’re relevant to challenges Blacks face today.
Allen “practiced self-reliance and supported women’s rights,” Turner, curator of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University, said. “His legacy of social activism leaves us models to seriously study.”
Allen, the minister, activist, educator and writer, who achieved so many impactful firsts – began life enslaved.
Historians believe Allen most likely was born in Philadelphia, but he and his family was sold to a Delaware plantation owner, Stokeley Sturgis, around 1768. At the time, Allen was known as “Negro Richard,” according to Biography.com. Sturgis had sold Allen’s mother and three of his siblings, but at the urging of an itinerate white Methodist minister who railed against slavery, Sturgis, who became a Methodist, allowed Allen to purchase his freedom in 1783 for $2,000, the website said. At 17, Allen, too, became a Methodist.
He dropped that “Negro Richard” adopting the surname Allen, and moved to Philadelphia.
“The paper detailing Allen's freedom would in fact become the first manumission document [a legal paper designating a Black person as not enslaved] to be held as a public file, having been donated to the Pennsylvania Abolition Society,” History.com said.
Eventually, he had begun to minister as a Methodist. When Allen moved to Philadelphia to work and continue to preach, he became active in the civic life of Philadelphia’s Black community – which contained the largest population of Free Blacks in the North.
A racist incident inside Philadelphia’s St. George’s Methodist Church in 1787 led to what many deem Allen’s most defining act of resistance.
Allen and other Blacks were ejected from St. George’s because they refused to comply with a newly enacted rule that segregated seating for Blacks in that church. That ejection led to the formation of a Black mutual aid society, which led to the opening of Allen’s first church which evolved into to the AME denomination.
“Rather than be subservient to whites, these [B]lack men chose to be independent, to not only create an organization, but govern it,” Philadelphia-area journalist Michael Days wrote in a 1986 account of Allen’s ejection from St. George’s.
The specter of slavery roared back into Allen’s life in 1786 when a slave catcher swore the pastor was a slave, not the distinguished civic figure Allen had become at that time. Testimony from prominent white Philadelphians freed Allen from that false charge – a lie that could have placed Richard Allen in shackles.
Thirteen years after Allen escaped racial profiling by that slaver, his resistance to racism struck the heart of U.S. government, then headquartered in Philadelphia. Allen and 73 other Black Philadelphians sent a petition to Congress requesting that body protect free Blacks from abuses of the federal Fugitive Slave Act, which included kidnapping free Blacks into slavery. That December 1799 petition also called for a gradual end to slavery – the first such demand to end the practice sent to Congress by Black Americans, historians consider it …clude. ATTRIBUTE?
“If the Bill of Rights, or the Declaration of Congress are of any validity, we beseech, that as we are men, we may be admitted to partake of the liberties and unalienable rights therein held forth,” that petition eloquently stated.
How the U.S. Congress handled that petition would symbolize the contradiction between America’s rhetoric of full rights for all and the reality of Blacks being denied the same rights as whites. That contradiction continues today.
Congressmen – slave owners and non-slave owners alike – rejected that historic petition. One Congressman, South Carolina slave owner John Rutledge Jr., declared “I thank God” for slavery, according to the transcript of the congressional discussion. Non-slave owning Massachusetts Congressman Harrison Gray Otis characterized the petition as fraudulent because Blacks were “incapable of writing their names, or of reading the petition…”
Many Blacks of that era could read and write while many whites were illiterate.
In fact, Richard Allen and his close colleague in resistance, Absalom Jones – the author of the 1799 petition – published a meticulously detailed pamphlet in 1794 that rebutted a white writer’s racist assault on Black Philadelphians.
Some historians consider that pamphlet to be the first item formally published by Blacks in America.
That white writer published a series of money-making pamphlets that falsely accused Blacks of stealing from the dead and charging too much for nursing services during the 1793 Yellow Fever epidemic that killed 10% of Philadelphia’s population. Allen and Jones had organized Blacks during that epidemic to help the sick and bury the dead, in part to demonstrate good citizenship to whites. ATTRIBUTE
That 1794 pamphlet by Allen and Jones acknowledged that some Blacks did seek higher pay for their services during the deadly epidemic. But they noted that white victims of the epidemic willingly paid for needed care in part because there were so few caregivers available. That lack of caregivers resulted from the fact that so many whites, including that white writer, had fled the city to save themselves from Yellow Fever.
In their pamphlet Allen and Jones chastised the white writer for overlooking those whites who also charged heavily to aid sickened whites while only “the blacks are held up to censure.”
Richard Allen confronted sexist attitudes in churches – held by whites and Blacks alike – when he appointed New Jersey born Jarena Lee as a minister at Mother Bethel. Allen’s act in 1823 made Lee the first female preacher formally appointed to preach in the AME church.
Lee, in her autobiography, wrote that Allen “was pleased to give me an appointment at Bethel Church but a spirit of opposition arose among the people against the propriety of female preaching.”
Months before his death, then Bishop Richard Allen chaired America’s first Black political convention held in Philadelphia at Mother Bethel. Representatives from seven states attended the convention that addressed regional and national issues that included sending aid to Blacks who fled to Canada to escape racism in the United States.
