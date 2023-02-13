I registered to vote for the first time at the Impulse night club one located at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.
I remember being there – perhaps hoping one the Sixers (Cheeks, Toney or Dr. J) might blow through – probably jammin’ to the funk band Cymande’s rolling bass and percussive beats that drive up to a rousing crescendo.
Suddenly, some guy shimmies his way through the crowd dance floor to the beat shouting ‘the roof is on fire!’ Of course, the crowd responded, ‘We don’t need no water let the mutha f—kah burn!’
Through the colored lights and the motion of the crowd, I saw him pumping his hands up high to the beat holding a clipboard and a wad of papers. Just when Cymande’s “Bra” reached its sharp, drum-heavy conclusion, this dude yelled, “Who needs to register to vote?”
I jumped in line with all the other revilers behind the pied piper, and, for the first time, registered to vote.
This novel approach to getting out the vote was crucial to Philadelphia at that time. The city was being held by a despotic mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo. His reign as mayor, from 1972 to 1980, was littered with accusations of corruption and brutality mostly, but not only, towards African Americans in the city. All that was an extension of the misery he caused as police chief from 1968 to 1971.
Push back from local Black activists was harshly challenged.
Members of the Black Panther Party were strip searched, cuffed, photographed and arrested in August 1970 as they planned to hold a Revolutionary People’s Convention “to ‘draft a constitution that serves the people, not the ruling class,’ ” an excerpt from Explorepahistory.com said.
A subsequent commissioner, John Timoney recalled a conversation with Rizzo: “Of one group of anti-police demonstrators, he is reported to have said, ‘When I’m finished with them, I’ll make Attila the Hun look like a faggot.’ “
Rizzo was known for mixing policing and politics. The New York Time in 1974, wrote the Pennsylvania Crime Commission conducted and 18-month investigation and “uncovered evidence of systematic, widespread corruption at all levels” of the 18,200-person police department, the fourth largest in the country at that time.
He chalked that up to “a few bad apples.”
Crime went underreported, the commission report said, while Rizzo succeeded in pitting whites against Blacks anointing himself as white Philly’s only protection, The Times asserted. The doings of Rizzo and Philadelphia police were so well known that a popular sic com of the day, “Barney Miller,” joked about them on nation-wide TV.
Now comes the charter change.
Thankfully, the city charter limits mayors to two four-year terms. Rizzo wanted to remain seated, so a proposal to change the charter was placed on the ballot. His slogan for the change campaign was “Vote White.”
I registered at the Impulse and there were numerous other unusual venues city-wide inviting registration. Come election day, the lines were incredibly long. My brother voted after work arriving at our polling place at about 5 p.m. and was in line until well after 1 a.m. His vote was possible because myriad lawsuits and complaints were filed with the district attorney and the courts about voting irregularities.
The Washington Post reported “the election was one of the dirtiest in Philadelphia’s long and seamy political history.”
The Post said suits before Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Richette charged:
• Voting machines in Black and liberal anti-Rizzo wards were breaking down en mass.
• Judges who supported Rizzo routinely denied registration cards, forcing voters to go to City Hall for a court order allowing them to vote.
• Claims of Blacks being offered money to vote for the charter change.
• At least 10 voting machines not recording any votes.
• Machines that didn’t register votes of those who voted on the charter change question only.
• Polling places opening five hours late.
A crucial election night ruling, among others, allowed anyone in line when polls closed to vote. My brother was in line at least an hour before the polls were supposed to close, so he was able to cast a vote against the charter change.
Historically, the Black vote had been suppressed by lynchings, race massacres, bombings, assassinations and poll taxes. After the Voting Rights Act of 1965, big northern cities, like Philadelphia, politicians, Democrats included, dismissed the Black vote due to apathy and low voter turn out.
But the year I registered to vote at the Impulse, my brother stayed in line for upwards of eight hours and Philadelphia stood up to all manner of political chicanery to gin up a voter turnout rate of a startling 70%!
The charter change was defeated by a 2-1 margin.
That day Philadelphia proved Black voters will show up and show out when we have something to vote for!
To the late Frank Rizzo and all the modern political mechanics trying new and old ways to suppress the Black vote, I would shout at them the last line of the party chant from the Impulse, but that would be rude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.