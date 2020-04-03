In this March 31, 2020, file photo, City of Dallas code compliance officer Eldho Babu checks on businesses amid concerns of the novel coronavirus spreading in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas. Resident snitches are emerging as enthusiastic allies as cities, states and countries work to enforce directives meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the virus pandemic that already has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide. — AP File Photo/LM Otero