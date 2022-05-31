The circa 1700s "Middle Passage Shackles" used on slave ships were on display at the exhibit, "AmericaIAm: The African-American Imprint" at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in 2009. The shackles can illustrate the "Reclaiming Our Time" project that attempts to connect the enslaved to the oldest Black families in Fredericksburg, Va. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke