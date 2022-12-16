State House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R.-100th, filed paperwork Friday to schedule elections on May 16th, the date of the primary election, for the two seats left vacant by two Democrats in the 34th and 35th districts.
The seats were held by State Rep. Austin Davis, who was elected on Nov. 8th as the first state’s first Black lieutenant governor with Governor-elect Josh Shapiro; and State Rep. Summer Lee, who was elected on the same date to the U.S. Congress, becoming the first Black woman in Pennsylvania to hold that office. Both have resigned.
In a continuing power struggle between the two parties, the paperwork was filed with the Department of State and Allegheny County.
But Cutler’s actions are at odds with House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-191st, who last Wednesday filed with the same bodies to schedule elections for three seats on Feb. 7th. The third seat became vacant after the death of Tony DeLuca, who died before the election, but was re-elected nonetheless.
Both sides claimed the rights as House Leader and presiding officer, citing precedent and the law.
Meanwhile, Cutler has filed suit in Commonwealth Court against the Department or State and Allegheny County, which has already scheduled all three elections on Feb 7th – seeking an injunction to delay.
On Nov. 8th Democrats won 102 seats, a majority. But after the death of DeLuca and the resignations of Davis and Lee, the Republicans claim they now have a majority.
A status conference on the lawsuit is scheduled for next week, which could be the start of a resolution of the election schedule dispute.
At stake is which party will control the Pennsylvania House.
Since all three seats are in heavily Democratic Allegheny County, the Democrats expect to retain those seats after the election – giving them control of the House and ultimately the prize of Speaker of the House. McClinton expects the prize to be hers after a vote on Jan. 3rd. Cutler, who was Speaker until the last session ended on Nov. 30th, said he will not run for Speaker again.
Nicole Reigelman, house democratic caucus spokesperson, said Cutler’s actions are an effort “to disenfranchise nearly 200,000 voters in suburban Pittsburgh. The only reason for the GOP leader to delay the special elections in Districts 34th and 35th in Allegheny County until the May Primary is to deny those voters their right to representation in Harrisburg.”
Republicans, Reigelman said, are “deliberately working to block Allegheny voices from being heard. Every Pennsylvanian is entitled to representation — and the will of the people must be respected.”
