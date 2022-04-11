Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, during a Nov. 29, 2021 interview in Draper, Utah. Tichenor-Cox said her 10-year-old daughter died by suicide after she was harassed for being Black and autistic at school. She is speaking out about the school not doing enough to stop the bullying. — AP Photo/Rick Bowmer