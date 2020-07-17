Rep. John R. Lewis, the civil rights pioneer whose life mission was fighting for racial justice, died Friday night.
The 80-year-old Georgia lawmaker had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December.
Serving in Congress for more than three decades, he put his life on the line for his people. An original Freedom Rider challenging segregation, discrimination and injustice in the Deep South - he laid the blueprint for protests that we see today with causes such as Black Lives Matter.
Activists, lawmakers, journalists, and other prominent figures took to social media to share deep sadness and paid tribute to Lewis after news of his death broke.
