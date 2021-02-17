The School District of Philadelphia is delaying its plan to return some students to classrooms due to ongoing mediation with the teachers union — postponing from Feb. 22 to March 1.
The decision comes amid a dispute with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which opposes returning members to buildings until all are fully inoculated against COVID-19.
The district and the union had agreed to a plan to return to schools in the fall that did not include vaccination requirements. Union leaders say several circumstances changed since making those arrangements, including vaccines becoming available and the state loosening guidance on school reopening.
Teachers are also skeptical of the district’s plan to properly ventilate classrooms, especially in older buildings that have been plagued with other critical infrastructure failures.
A city-appointed mediator has been called in to judge whether the district has fulfilled its part of the agreement.
Superintendent William Hite’s plan includes returning about 9,000 K-2 students to buildings in alternating cohorts for two days of live instruction per week.
Pertinent school staff were supposed to report to buildings on Feb 8. Many teachers have protested the return. Students in affected grades have been on modified schedules with less instruction time in the meantime.
Students in the School District of Philadelphia haven’t had any live instruction since last March, a marked difference compared to many area public and private schools.
The district’s plan falls in line with guidance from city health officials, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
