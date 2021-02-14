For decades, there were no public ceremonies or efforts to commemorate the events of May 31-June 1, 1921. Instead, there was a deliberate effort to cover them up. This year, the 100th anniversary of the massacre will get national attention.
The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., has had an exhibition called “Riot and Resilience in Tulsa, Oklahoma” on view since the museum opened in 2016. The museum will host special programming in observance of the centennial, although details are not in place yet.
In Tulsa, a new “Black Wall Street” history center called Greenwood Rising will open in the Historic Greenwood District, which was devastated by the racial violence.
Greenwood Rising, a $16.5 million project, is being built by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission at the southeast corner of Greenwood and Archer.
The Hille Foundation and 21 North Greenwood LLC had been developing the land but halted construction, moved their planned mixed-use building to another site, and donated the land to the Centennial Commission.
Phil Armstrong, project director for the Centennial Commission, said in a phone interview that the massacre “has been in some ways covered up, has never been explored, has never had a moment or a time for citizens to not only reflect upon the horrific events of 1921, but to be enlightened and educated on this thriving and prosperous African-American enclave of entrepreneurialism and economic achievement called Greenwood.”
The birth and rebirth of Greenwood
Black towns were thriving and prospering in Oklahoma post-slavery and through the early 1900s. In many cities and towns, African Americans owned land and businesses; in some towns, African Americans owned and operated everything. Over 30 Black towns were established and well-run long before the Land Run of 1889.
In 1906, O.W. Gurley became the first Black man to buy land and open a business in Greenwood; he’s considered the father of Black Wall Street. The district boomed for 15 years, becoming a dynamic, nationally renowned entrepreneurial and business hub.
“There were many African Americans already thriving and prospering in these towns. So, when you see the boom of the 1900s — 1906 to 1920 of Greenwood — it’s because of land ownership, oil and gas discovery in Oklahoma that led to this prospering area, this prospering state for African Americans,” Armstrong said.
Even after the devastation of 1921, time did not stand still in Greenwood. The human spirit of resilience endured, and African-Americans rebuilt the community.
“Many people had no idea that even without the ability to file insurance claims or receive any remuneration from the state, from the city, from the local guard that were found to be complicit, they were able to pool their resources from all over the country, from around these Black towns and rebuild their community,” Armstrong said.
Between 80% and 90% of Greenwood was rebuilt by 1926 and the economic power of Greenwood reached a peak in the 1940s. “And when you think of that, an entire community, 33 to 35 blocks of homes and businesses that were basically rebuilt and found their way [back]; we say that they rebuilt Black Wall Street almost bigger and better than it was in 1921,” Armstrong said.
The story is remarkable, inspirational, even phenomenal — a story that everyone should see and embrace, Armstrong said.
“From the racial and divisive element of our country, to see that 100 years later, we’re still dealing with some small pockets with areas of a divisiveness that come down to, unfortunately, race. A hundred years later, where are we as a country? To look at the backdrop and say, ‘You know what? We’ve been here before. Let’s not make these same mistakes. Let’s learn from the past and let’s get on this journey to racial reconciliation so that we can have a much brighter future,’” he said.
Commemoration events
Greenwood Rising’s Centennial Commemoration events run from May 31 to June 19. On May 31, a nationally televised event will commemorate the centennial with speakers, musicians and guests. On June 1, an online webinar will be hosted by Hill Harper and Eric Stevenson; June 2 will mark the unveiling and dedication of Greenwood Rising.
The commission has also budgeted $8 million to renovate the Greenwood Cultural Center and construct a Pathway to Hope walkway with historical markers that will reconnect the Greenwood District through the intersecting highway to the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.
The Historic Greenwood Commercial District, including the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, is working to restore Black Wall Street. Their goal is “to sustain a strong and vibrant urban district through planning, coordinating and communicating with and between all sectors of the Uptown community and beyond.”
The University of Oklahoma plans a year-long educational initiative to commemorate the 100-year anniversary. The OU Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Coordinating Committee is the project’s central point of contact.
“Our aim is to provide a critical space for the OU community to remember and reflect on the upcoming centennial,” said professor Kalenda Eaton of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies. “We also hope to engage the ongoing campus-wide conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The university’s primary commemoration event will be called “Reflecting on the Past, Facing the Future: The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Symposium,” to be held April 8-9 on the Norman campus.
Smithsonian has a podcast called Sidedoor that explores the story of the Tulsa massacre and why it is important to know. Subscribe and listen on iTunes. A new episode will air every other Wednesday.
