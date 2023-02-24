A day shy of a week since the shooting that killed Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, the Philadelphia community is remembering him as the loving father, gun activist, and "hero" he was.
Fitzgerald was shot and killed last Saturday near 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue while pursuing a man suspected of robbery.
On Sunday morning, Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old Bucks County man was arrested at his family’s home and charged with the murder of Fitzgerald. It was the first time a Temple police officer was killed in the line of duty.
A viewing for Fitzgerald took place Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 10975 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. A crowd of mourners stood in solidarity with close family members and police officers around the building.
Another viewing was held Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race St. in Center City. The funeral service began around 11:30 a.m.
