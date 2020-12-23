It’s been quite a year for local athletes and sports teams. The year 2020 produced a devastating virus along with a tremendous amount of social unrest and political division among a many people. In spite of all these issues, local fans were able to watch sports for the most part with the exception of high school and college sports involving basketball and football in the city. Scholastic sports fans were able to see the Public and Catholic League basketball championships.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to see their team compete for the state championships due to the pandemic. The public health crisis shut down the NCAA tournament in the spring and halted play for most high school and college football teams in the fall.

Nevertheless, there were some major sports stories involving local sports people and teams this year. These 10 sports stories will give fans a chance to reflect on some of the major local sports people and events of the year.

KOBE BRYANT

The sports year started with the tragic death of former Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Philadelphia, the nation, and the entire world mourned his death. There were many tributes to Bryant, his daughter and family. The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame inducted Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and 18-time All-Star posthumously recognizing his basketball accomplishments.

DICK ALLEN

Allen, who was one of the all-time great players with the Philadelphia Phillies, died on Dec. 7, 2020. Allen was 78. He was a seven-time all-star during his 15-year Major League Baseball career. He played most of his career with the Phillies (1963-69, 1975-76). He also played with the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland Athletics (1977). In 1964, he won the Rookie of the Year and in 1972 was named the American League Most Valuable Player.

The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 on Sept. 3, 2020. In 2014, Allen missed getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. There’s a good chance Allen will be inducted posthumously by the Golden Days Committee next year.

MATH, CIVICS AND SCIENCES

Math, Civics and Sciences defeated Simon Gratz, 73-68, to win its first Philadelphia Public League basketball championship. The Mighty Elephants were led by Nisine Poplar who scored 23 points and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Poplar, a 6-foot-4 guard, will play his college basketball at the University of Miami.

JAHRI EVANS

Jahri Evans, a former Frankford High and Bloomsburg University football star, who was a six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints was named to the NFL’s All Decade Team put together by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the decade of 2010 through 2019.

This team recognizes the top 53 players and two coaches from those years. Evans, who played most of his career with the Saints, also played with the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. The former Public League standout should be a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.

ST. JOSEPH’S PREP FOOTBALL TEAM

St. Joseph’s Prep crushed Central York, 62-13, to capture its third straight PIAA Class 6A championship. This was the Hawks sixth state title in the last eight years. St. Joseph’s Prep was led by several players who will be playing Division I football next year such as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and quarterback Kyle McCord who both will play for Ohio State. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Malik Cooper will play their college football at Clemson University and Temple University, respectively.

JALEN HURTS

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has a big story this season. Hurts, who starred at Alabama and Oklahoma, was a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the backup quarterback behind starter Carson Wentz for most of the season.

Wentz really struggled over the first 12 games. Hurts replaced Wentz against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter and performed quite well in a losing effort. The following week he earned a start against the New Orleans Saints who has the No. 1 defense in the NFL and guided the Eagles to a 24-21 win. He rushed for 103 yards while throwing for one touchdown. The next week Hurts threw three TDs and ran for another score in a 32-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles seem to be caught between a rock and a hard place. Wentz, a five-year veteran, has been the team’s franchise quarterback. He also signed a big contract a year ago. Meanwhile, Hurts’ all-around play has created a lot of excitement for the fans.

GLENN “DOC” RIVERS

The Philadelphia 76ers hired Glenn “Doc” Rivers as its head coach with hopes of taking the team to the next level. Rivers brings more than 20 years of head coaching experience to the Sixers. He comes to the Sixers after spending seven years with the L.A. Clippers. Before that, Rivers was the head coach of the Boston Celtics for nine seasons. In 2008, he won an NBA championship with the Celtics. He also had a stint as the head coach of the Orlando magic.

SADDIQ BEY

Saddiq Bey led Villanova’s basketball team to the Big east regular season championship. Bey received the Julius Erving Award as top small forward in college basketball. He was named Big 5 Player of the Year.

Bey was also selected 19th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Draft. After the selection, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a three-team deal.

DAWN STALEY

Dawn Staley led South Carolina to the top spot in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 final polls. The Gamecocks finished the regular season with a 32-1 record. South Carolina had a great chance to win the national title, but the season was brought to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staley, a former Dobbins Tech star and North Philadelphia native, was named the AP Women’s Coach of the Year.

WEST CATHOLIC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

West Catholic edged Archbishop Wood, 65-60, in overtime to win the girls’ Catholic League championship. This was the Burrs first league championship in 22 years. West Catholic was led by Destiney McPhaul who scored 30 points. McPhaul, a senior at West Catholic, will play her college basketball at Virginia Tech. West Catholic head coach Beulah Osueke was the first African American head coach boys or girls to win a Catholic League basketball crown.