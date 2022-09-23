SHARON HILL, Pa. – State Rep. Regina Young presented $60,000 in state funding to Pastor Alfred S. Parker, Jr. on behalf of Mt. Zion CME Church in Sharon Hill on Sunday, Sept. 19.
“This funding will go a long way towards helping the individuals and families that need it the most in and around Sharon Hill,” Young said. “I’m always happy to help give back to the community in the most helpful ways possible.”
“We are so grateful to receive this blessing, which will benefit the Mount Zion Food Bank Ministry and all the families in the communities we serve,” Parker said.
The funding comes from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.