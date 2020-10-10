I don’t know about you but, there have been times when I have confused being blessed with being lucky. At times when it seems that life has stacked the deck against me, my worldly perspective on things can get kind of blurred. I mean life does that periodically to every one of us.
The point is that when this happens and my back is truly up against the wall, I’m fortunate to be able to steady myself and come back to one very truthful thing. It’s not luck. Strike that from your lips forever. I am blessed and there are not enough hours in the day to say thank you to the Almighty for this simple change in thought.
What it means is that from wherever I sit, no matter my predicament or circumstances, I have not missed my wake-up call from God. It may have been a long time coming, but this time I didn’t hit the snooze button. Instead I got myself out of bed and started at some point to pay attention to God’s agenda rather than my own.
If you think about it, everybody could or should ask the same question. Have you missed your wake-up call? Did you call the front desk and ask/pray for one? The Bible is full of saints and sinners who, when God rang them up, they tried their very best to play past it, ignore it, or just sleep through God’s call upon their lives. Most tried to deny it. Some begged God to ask somebody else. Many just turned over and wouldn’t believe God was actually trying to get in touch with them. Ask Jonah, Moses, Zechariah to name a few.
But that’s a funny thing about God. He continues to call, sometimes with consequences for the reluctant sleeper. I’m just thankful I answered the phone. Can you imagine missing your wake-up call from the Lord and never getting another one? Like I said, I’m feeling much more than just lucky today.
I would loved to have seen my Mom’s face to hear me say I’m saved. There are still people rolling over in their graves at this rather remarkable news. Yes, there is a celebration going on. And the only reason I know this is because in my life, I know I woke up exactly one ring before the last ring of my wake-up call. Now I might be wrong but from my seat, better late than never. I’m giddy today with the reality that God said, “ring him up one more time.” It stops and starts with ‘thank you.’ It includes the truth that one day I will die knowing that God loves me and that knowledge gives a whole new meaning to my entire existence.
You know when you miss your wake-up call, it has a tendency to ruin your whole day. I believe when you miss your wake-up call from God, it has a tendency to ruin the rest of your natural life and the next life after that. I know there is someone who is reading this right now who also knows the feeling of just getting in under the wire; catching a plane, making a meeting, getting to the store right before it closes. Maybe you made it in time to talk someone into letting you in after the door was locked when they weren’t supposed to. That negative anticipation is replaced with great elation that, whew, you made it. Thank God I made it!
Now I may not get to Heaven but I can honestly say, I do know the way. The rest is up to me. I don’t know about you but that’s worth shouting about. The Bible says count it all joy. Life and death look a whole lot different to me now.
Actually, they’re pretty much the same to some extent. God is in both realms. And it’s pretty nice to find or be found and then follow Him in this one. “’…Do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:2.
May God bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.